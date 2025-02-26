Pixies Expand North American Tour

(NLM) Long revered as one of the most influential and impactful creative forces of the modern musical era, Pixies has announced a 14-date extension of its 2025 North American Tour.

The newly announced headline shows will take the band from San Diego's Gallagher Square on August 27 through to the Pinnacle in Nashville on September 17, with stops along the way including Red Rocks Amphitheatre, the Greek Theatre in Berkeley and more. Support will come from Spoon and Fazerdaze.

The newly confirmed shows represent the latest installment of Pixies' extensive North American trek supporting its latest studio album, The Night The Zombies Came. Released October 25 via BMG, Pixies ninth studio album (or tenth if you count 1986 debut mini-LP Come On Pilgrim) moved the likes of AllMusic to rave "Songs like these uphold Pixies' brash, eccentric, oddly moving legacy brilliantly, and as a whole, The Night the Zombies Came ranks among their finest post-reunion music." Prior to this newly unveiled run, Pixies - Charles "Black Francis" Thompson (vocals, guitar), Joey Santiago (guitar), David Lovering (drums) and Emma Richardson (bass, vocals) - will embark on a June 13-August 1 series of two-night engagements in 14 North American cities, playing classic albums Bossanova and Trompe Le Monde in their entirety the first night, followed on night two by sets featuring staples from the band's bottomless catalog alongside newer material including songs from The Night The Zombies Came.

2025 promises to be yet another banner year for Pixies. One year shy of the 40th anniversary of the band's 1986 formation, Pixies continues to mark milestones such as "Where Is My Mind?" from 1988's immortal Surfer Rosa recently surpassing one billion plays on Spotify. The band's peerless catalog - which spans from 1989's platinum-certified breakthrough Doolittle to 21st century outings including Indie Cindy (2014), Head Carrier (2016), Beneath the Eyrie (2019), Doggerel (2022) and more - continues to grow in stature across successive generations. Drawing passionate throngs of fans new and longtime alike, 2025's continuation of Pixies' global touring agenda is sure to keep this multi-generational following enthralled with performances as incendiary as they are unique.

Pixies

2025 North American Tour

JUNE 2025

13-14 Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas

16-17 The Van Buren, Phoenix, AZ

20-21 Hollywood Palladium, Los Angeles, CA

23-24 Paramount Theatre, Seattle, WA

26-27 Orpheum Theatre, Vancouver, BC

JULY 2025

8-9 MTELUS, Montreal, QC

12 Ottawa Bluesfest, Ottawa, ONT

15-16 Brooklyn Paramount, Brooklyn, NY

18-19 MGM Music Hall at Fenway, Boston, MA

22-23 The Fillmore, Philadelphia, PA

25-26 The Anthem, Washington, DC

28-29 The Fillmore, Detroit, MI

31 Palace Theatre, St. Paul, MN

AUGUST 2025

1 Palace Theatre, St. Paul, MN

22 Rogers Centre, Toronto, ON (with My Chemical Romance)

27 Gallagher Square, San Diego, CA

28 The Greek Theatre, Berkeley, CA

30 McMenamins Edgefield, Troutdale, OR

31 Kettlehouse Amphitheater, Bonner, MT

SEPTEMBER 2025

2 Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, CO

4 Zoo Amphitheatre, Oklahoma City, OK

5 ACL Live at the Moody Theater, Austin, TX

6 White Oak Music Hall, Houston, TX

8 Avondale Brewing Company, Birmingham, AL

9 Red Hat Amphitheater, Raleigh, NC

10 Asheville Yards Amphitheater, Asheville, NC

12 Stage AE, Pittsburgh, PA

13 Bourbon & Beyond Festival, Louisville, KY

15 The Salt Shed - Fairgrounds, Chicago, IL

17 The Pinnacle, Nashville, TN

19 Shaky Knees Festival, Atlanta, GA

Kurt Vile supports June 13 through August 1

Spoon and Fazerdaze support August 27 through September 17

Related Stories

Pixies Stream New Song 'Oyster Beds'

Pixies Share First Song From 'The Night the Zombies Came' Album

Pixies and Modest Mouse Team For Summer Tour

Pixies Share New Song 'Dregs Of The Wine'

News > Pixies