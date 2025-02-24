Refused Add New Stop To Farewell Tour

() Marking the end of an iconic multi-decade career, Swedish punk provocateurs Refused will embark on their farewell tour of North America next month.
Today they announce a new date to the cross-continental run, which now kicks off on March 20th in Washington, D.C.at Atlantis with support from DYSTARON.
Refused also reveal additional support from acts such as Zulu, Orange 9mm, Racetraitor and more, who will be accompanying them on this final victory lap across the US and Canada alongside Quicksand.
Tickets for the D.C. show go on sale this Friday at 10AM EST
March 20 - Washington, DC - Atlantis NEW %
March 21 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Paramount SOLD OUT *
March 22 - Buffalo, NY - Electric City *
March 23 - Toronto, ON - HISTORY SOLD OUT *
March 25 - Chicago, IL - Salt Shed *
March 27 - San Francisco, CA - The Warfield *
March 28 - Los Angeles, CA - Shrine Expo Hall *
March 29 - Del Mar, CA - The Sound *
March 30 - Phoenix, AZ - Marquee Theatre *
April 1 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre *
April 2 - Salt Lake City, UT - Union Event Center *
April 4 - Boise, ID - Knitting Factory *
April 5 - Seattle, WA - The Showbox SOLD OUT *
April 7 - Vancouver, BC - Vogue Theatre SOLD OUT *
April 8 - Portland, OR - Revolution Hall SOLD OUT *
April 10 - Sacramento, CA - Ace Of Spades *
* with Quicksand
% with DYSTARON
Randy Rhoads' Favorite Guitarist Refused To Replace Him In Ozzy's Band (2024 In Review)
Refused Release Limited Edition 'The Shape Of Punk To Come' 25th Anniversary Reissue
Refused Announce North American Farewell Tour
Randy Rhoads' Favorite Guitarist Refused To Replace Him In Ozzy's Band
Pantera Announce U.S. Summer Tour- Watch Nirvana Rock With Post Malone- Metallica Holding A Garage Sale- More Big Names Added To Warped Tour- more
Foreigner Make Streaming History- Kansas Singer Ronnie Platt To Undergo Cancer Surgery- Metallica Giving Away Rock Royalty Weekend To Sonic Temple- more
Hear 'God & Guns N' Roses' By Tyler Braden- Stream Carly Pearce's New Song 'No Rain'- Nate Smith and HARDY Team Up With 'Nobody Likes Your Girlfriend'- more
Harakiri for the Sky - Scorched Earth
On The Record: Exclusive Record Store Day Vinyl From Queen, John Lennon, U2 and Many Others
Caught In The Act: Lynch Mob Live 2025
That Sound: Lindsey Buckingham On Fleetwood Mac's 'Rhiannon'
Iggy Pop - Live at Montreux Jazz Festival 2023
Watch The Darkness 'Walk Through Fire'
The David Ellefson Show podcast Is Coming
Refused Add New Stop To Farewell Tour
Public Image Ltd Announce New Member Ahead Of Summer Tour
Ringo Starr Celebrated Opening Of Beats & Threads Exhibit
Bachman-Turner Overdrive & The Marshall Tucker Band Announce 2025 Tour
Warped Tour Adds Hawthorne Heights, All Time Low And More
Disturbed Recruit Megadeth For The Sickness 25th Anniversary Tour Leg