Refused Add New Stop To Farewell Tour

() Marking the end of an iconic multi-decade career, Swedish punk provocateurs Refused will embark on their farewell tour of North America next month.

Today they announce a new date to the cross-continental run, which now kicks off on March 20th in Washington, D.C.at Atlantis with support from DYSTARON.

Refused also reveal additional support from acts such as Zulu, Orange 9mm, Racetraitor and more, who will be accompanying them on this final victory lap across the US and Canada alongside Quicksand.

Tickets for the D.C. show go on sale this Friday at 10AM EST

March 20 - Washington, DC - Atlantis NEW %

March 21 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Paramount SOLD OUT *

March 22 - Buffalo, NY - Electric City *

March 23 - Toronto, ON - HISTORY SOLD OUT *

March 25 - Chicago, IL - Salt Shed *

March 27 - San Francisco, CA - The Warfield *

March 28 - Los Angeles, CA - Shrine Expo Hall *

March 29 - Del Mar, CA - The Sound *

March 30 - Phoenix, AZ - Marquee Theatre *

April 1 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre *

April 2 - Salt Lake City, UT - Union Event Center *

April 4 - Boise, ID - Knitting Factory *

April 5 - Seattle, WA - The Showbox SOLD OUT *

April 7 - Vancouver, BC - Vogue Theatre SOLD OUT *

April 8 - Portland, OR - Revolution Hall SOLD OUT *

April 10 - Sacramento, CA - Ace Of Spades *

* with Quicksand

% with DYSTARON

