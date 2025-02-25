Rilo Kiley Expand Sometimes When You're On You're Really F**king On Tour

(NLM) Rilo Kiley has today announced the expansion of their Sometimes When You're On You're Really F**king On Tour. Due to popular demand, Rilo Kiley has confirmed an extended run of September headline dates across the east coast and midwest including Philadelphia, Boston, New York's SummerStage in Central Park, St. Paul, Nashville, a Raleigh date featuring special guests the Mountain Goats, and more. The band will also kick off opening weekend at Seattle's historic Chateau Ste. Michelle in May. Tickets go on sale Friday, February 28th at 10am local time.

"Planning this reunion over these past months has been like reconnecting with family. We haven't missed a beat," says Pierre de Reeder. "The stakes are only to have a good time, to revel in this nostalgia. Getting to revisit and celebrate the music from that special time of our lives while experiencing it alongside a lot of people that lived it with us back when, and new folks alike."

"It couldn't have happened any sooner," says Jenny Lewis. "It feels like now is the time to share that joy and love with each other and with everyone else."

In celebration of the band's surprise return, Rilo Kiley has unveiled plans to release their first ever greatest hits album. The band-curated career-spanning collection, That's How We Choose To Remember It, will be released via Saddle Creek on Friday, May 9th.

"For some people, Rilo Kiley evokes a formative, emotional time in life, when you were maybe grasping for your place in the universe. We were too," says Blake Sennett.

RILO KILEY 2025 LIVE DATES

New dates in bold

5/05/25 - San Luis Obispo, CA - Fremont Theatre

5/07/25 - Ojai, CA - Libbey Bowl

5/10/25 - Pasadena, CA - Just Like Heaven

5/12/25 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren

5/14/25 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre * w/ Julien Baker & TORRES

5/16/25 - Salt Lake City, UT - Kilby Block Party

5/17/25 - Boise, ID - Treefort Music Fest

5/19/25 - Jackson, WY - Center for the Arts

5/21/25 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom

5/23/25 - Portland, OR - McMenamins Grand Lodge

5/24/25 - Seattle, WA - Chateau Ste. Michelle

9/03/25 - New Haven, CT - College Street Music Hall

9/04/25 - Philadelphia, PA - The Met Philadelphia

9/07/25 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway

9/08/25 - New York, NY - SummerStage @ Central Park

9/10/25 - Washington, DC - The Anthem

9/11/25 - Pittsburgh, PA - Roxian Theatre

9/13/25 - Louisville, KY - Bourbon & Beyond

9/16/25 - Saint Paul, MN - Palace Theatre

9/17/25 - La Vista, NE - The Astro

9/21/25 - St. Augustine, FL - Sing Out Loud Festival

9/23/25 - Nashville, TN - The Pinnacle

9/24/25 - Raleigh, NC - Red Hat Amphitheater* w/ special guest The Mountain Goats

9/26/25 - Atlanta, GA - The Eastern

