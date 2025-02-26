She Wants Revenge's Justin Warfield Launches 'Jet Plane' video

(Cleopatra Records) With their poptastic debut single "All The Fun (Kiss Kiss Kiss)" still reaping acclaim, Warfield - the exciting new project led by She Wants Revenge lyricist and frontman Justin Warfield - release their follow-up today.

Taken again from the forthcoming Deathrock Devotionals Vol I EP, "Jet Plane" marries an irresistibly propulsive groove to the descriptive storytelling for which Warfield has forever been renowned. And it's aptly-titled, too. As Justin puts it, "Jet Plane" "sounds like just one; full speed, propulsion, engine on red, and all go-go-go."

"Jet Plane" calls to mind the B-52's and The Pretenders, but it broods with Justin's own signature tone, imagery, and rapid-fire flow. With a beat you can't help but move to, and an earworm chorus you will be singing before you've even finished listening to it, "Jet Plane" is youthful, undeniable, and will transport you to an underground all-ages party in an East LA warehouse where Manchester is the mindset.

Add the very ghostly reference of the refrain of "Sympathy to the Devil" to the brew (you'll know it when you hear it), and anticipation for the EP is only going to grow stronger in its aftermath.

Justin describes WARFIELD as his first "proper" solo release since he co-founded She Wants Revenge in 2004, and whose self-titled release singlehandedly realigned the future of the Dark Alternative scene - "it's the only recording and touring project I've helmed outside of SWR." The band itself, however, is by no means out of circulation - in the months to come, She Wants Revenge will be appearing at both Los Angeles' famed Cruel World Festival and Forever Now, the sister festival in Milton Keynes, England.

But WARFIELD, too, will be on the road, playing their first ever live show at an EP release party in Echo Park, Los Angeles on March 29th, before launching a full European/UK tour in June, and North American tours in the Summer and Fall.

