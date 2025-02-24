Stephen Wilson Jr Goes 'Cuckoo' With New Video

(MPG) Stephen Wilson Jr. releases the official music video for "Cuckoo" from his critically-acclaimed debut double album son of dad (Big Loud Records). Directed by Tim Cofield, the clip paints a psychedelic picture of life in an Indiana holler featuring a frenetic dive bar performance from Joey Breaux, a Midwestern Gothic family scene and HARDY + Wilson Jr. playing catch with a ball of fire.

Wilson Jr. is currently in the midst of the entirely sold-out 2025 U.S. run of his son of dad tour with stops in Detroit, Toronto and more. Earlier this month, it was announced that he will join HARDY on his Jim Bob World Tour on select dates from May through September, including the final show at Madison Square Garden.

"'If one don't drive ya then the other one will...' running on cognitive American fumes at times," shares Wilson Jr. "we're all afraid of something. this video is a fiery glance at the ones whom haven't given up but have given up on the game. these are not actors. a kaleidoscope of humans living and being. unashamed of their shame. 'cuckoo...'"

"'Cuckoo' is the eighth video SWJ and I have made together," shares Director Tim Cofield. "While 'Holler from the Holler' was the most ambitious concept we've co-directed, 'Cuckoo' is a planet in its own solar system. All these ideas come from Stephen's brain. For example, the character driving backwards in the truck. Stephen actually knows a guy who has to drive to work backwards 'cause his truck only drives in reverse. My favorite thing about the 'Cuckoo' video is that all these characters you see are real people, not actors. There's also some easter eggs hidden in there for diehard fans (look for wolf heads and aliens)."

