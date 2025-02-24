Stevie Nicks and Pat Benatar Lead AXS TV's Women Who Rock Marathon

(AXS TV) In honor of International Women's Day, AXS TV presents a "Women Who Rock" Marathon, airing Saturday, March 8, starting at 1:30 PM ET. This special event celebrates some of the most influential female figures in rock music with a legendary lineup featuring exclusive performances, insightful profiles, and more.
The marathon kicks off with Stevie Nicks, marking Nicks' first solo live performance since 1987 and featuring classics like "Stand Back" and "Fall From Grace."
Additionally, the marathon will showcase a career-spanning performance by Cyndi Lauper, highlighting timeless tracks such as "Time After Time" and "True Colors." Plus, don't miss a compelling episode of "Rock Legends," which delves into the enduring impact of rock icon Pat Benatar.
Celebrate the groundbreaking legacies of the vibrant female voices who changed music forever in AXS TV's Women Who Rock Marathon-an unforgettable day of musical excellence, insightful artist profiles, and powerhouse performances.
AXS TV's Women Who Rock Lineup is as follows (All Times Eastern):
1:30P - Stevie Nicks
2:30P - MOCKpocalypse: Women Who Rock
4P - Rock Legends: Pat Benatar
4:30P - Cyndi Lauper
6P - The Top Ten Revealed: Songs Named After Women
6:30P - The Top Ten Revealed: More Songs Named After Women
