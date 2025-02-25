Stream Deafheaven's 'Heathen'

(DoC) Deafheaven have shared "Heathen," the second new song to be released from their forthcoming album Lonely People With Power - set for release March 28th via Roadrunner Records. "Heathen" is available on all streaming platforms and follows lead single "Magnolia," which arrived last month joined by a Sean Stout and Chelsea Jade directed music video.

Lonely People With Power is available for pre-order / pre-save, with a 2x LP deluxe edition and several limited edition vinyl color variants available in Deafheaven's store.

This spring Deafheaven will embark on a 2025 North American headline tour in support of Lonely People With Power. The upcoming dates will feature special guests Gatecreeper and Trauma Ray, and will kick off on April 19th at The Belasco in Los Angeles, CA. The trek includes stops in San Francisco, Vancouver, Salt Lake City, Chicago, Philadelphia, Atlanta, Austin and more, as well as a two night stand in New York City on May 14th and May 15th [tour itinerary below]. Deafheaven also have several U.S. and international festival appearances slated for 2025 including: Sonic Temple in Columbus, OH (May 9th), Welcome To Rockville in Daytona Beach, FL (May 15th), Rock am Ring in Nürburg , Germany (June 8th), Outbreak Fest in Manchester, United Kingdom (June 14-15th), and more.

Recorded with producer Justin Meldal-Johnsen [St. Vincent, M83] and mixed by Zach Weeks of GodCity Studio, Lonely People With Power follows Deafheaven's 2021 studio album, Infinite Granite, which saw the GRAMMY-nominated band charting new ground and expanding stylistic boundaries. On Lonely People With Power, Deafheaven again confound expectations, piling element on element, and towering towards the sky with their most ambitious release yet. Tracked at EastWest Studios, Lonely People With Power includes additional vocal contributions from Jae Matthews of Boy Harsher and Paul Banks of Interpol.

Originally formed in San Francisco, Deafheaven is comprised of vocalist George Clarke, guitarists Kerry McCoy and Shiv Mehra, bassist Christopher Johnson, and drummer Daniel Tracy. The band gained widespread acclaim for their groundbreaking 2013 album Sunbather, which redefined the margins of heavy music, earning esteemed spots on Rolling Stone's '100 Greatest Metal Albums of All Time' and Pitchfork's '200 Best Albums of the 2010s.' Deafheaven again challenged genre conventions on 2015's New Bermuda earning widespread acclaim, while their 2018 LP Ordinary Corrupt Human Love garnered the band their first-ever GRAMMY nomination in the "Best Metal Performance" field. Always moving forward, the band's 2021 album Infinite Granite continued their evolution and galvanized with a refinement pointed at lusher textures and lilting melodies. Revered for their transcendental live shows, Deafheaven have toured the world over performing at festivals such as Coachella and Primavera Sound, while sharing stages with everyone from Slipknot and Knocked Loose to Chelsea Wolfe and Mono.

