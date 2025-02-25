Telluride Bluegrass Lineup Expands

(IVPR) Planet Bluegrass-the team behind Telluride Bluegrass which takes place June 19-22 in Telluride, as well as other Colorado favorites like Rockygrass and Rocky Mountain Folks Fest in Lyons-added three more world-class acts to finalize the 2025 Telluride Bluegrass Festival Lineup:

San Diego's R&B fan-favorites, Thee Sacred Souls, New Orleans second line institution, Rebirth Brass Band, and the Trans-Atlantic Irish-American stylings of DUG.

These additions cap off an already Festivarian-approved lineup featuring the heart of today's bluegrass genre as well as music from the vibrant branches it has grown over the last three-quarters of a century.

Telluride Bluegrass Festival Daily Lineup:

Thursday, June 19:

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit

Gillian Welch & David Rawlings

Thee Sacred Souls

I'm With Her: Sara Watkins, Sarah Jarosz, & Aoife O'Donovan

The Travelin' McCourys

Mountain Grass Unit

Olive Klug

Chris Thile

Friday, June 20:

Greensky Bluegrass

Lake Street Dive

Dan Tyminski Band

Punch Brothers

Tim O'Brien Band

Rainbow Girls

Water Tower

DUG

Saturday, June 21:

Toy Factory Project

Sam Bush Band

Telluride Troubadour

Kasey Chambers

Yonder Mountain String Band

Béla Fleck, Edmar Casta-eda, Antonio Sánchez Trio

Caleb Kauder and Reeb Willms

Still House String Band

Telluride Band Contest Finals

Sunday, June 22:

Alison Krauss & Union Station featuring Jerry Douglas

Zach Top

Telluride House Band

Rebirth Brass Band

Ken Pomeroy

New Dangerfield

Authentic Unlimited

