Telluride Bluegrass Lineup Expands

(IVPR) Planet Bluegrass-the team behind Telluride Bluegrass which takes place June 19-22 in Telluride, as well as other Colorado favorites like Rockygrass and Rocky Mountain Folks Fest in Lyons-added three more world-class acts to finalize the 2025 Telluride Bluegrass Festival Lineup:
San Diego's R&B fan-favorites, Thee Sacred Souls, New Orleans second line institution, Rebirth Brass Band, and the Trans-Atlantic Irish-American stylings of DUG.
These additions cap off an already Festivarian-approved lineup featuring the heart of today's bluegrass genre as well as music from the vibrant branches it has grown over the last three-quarters of a century.
Telluride Bluegrass Festival Daily Lineup:
Thursday, June 19:
Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit
Gillian Welch & David Rawlings
Thee Sacred Souls
I'm With Her: Sara Watkins, Sarah Jarosz, & Aoife O'Donovan
The Travelin' McCourys
Mountain Grass Unit
Olive Klug
Chris Thile
Friday, June 20:
Greensky Bluegrass
Lake Street Dive
Dan Tyminski Band
Punch Brothers
Tim O'Brien Band
Rainbow Girls
Water Tower
DUG
Saturday, June 21:
Toy Factory Project
Sam Bush Band
Telluride Troubadour
Kasey Chambers
Yonder Mountain String Band
Béla Fleck, Edmar Casta-eda, Antonio Sánchez Trio
Caleb Kauder and Reeb Willms
Still House String Band
Telluride Band Contest Finals
Sunday, June 22:
Alison Krauss & Union Station featuring Jerry Douglas
Zach Top
Telluride House Band
Rebirth Brass Band
Ken Pomeroy
New Dangerfield
Authentic Unlimited
Robert Plant and Alison Krauss Lead Telluride Festival Lineup
Dierks Bentley Releases 'Live From Telluride' EP
Ozzy Osbourne: No Escape From Now Coming To Paramount+- Jason Bonham To Celebrate Physical Graffiti 50th Anniversary With Led Zeppelin Evening Tour- more
Pantera Announce U.S. Summer Tour- Disturbed Recruit Megadeth For The Sickness 25th Anniversary Tour Leg- Neil Young And The Chrome Hearts Tour- more
Whiskey Myers Plot What We Were Born To Do Tour- Koe Wetzel Previews Live from the Damn Near Normal Tour- more
Harakiri for the Sky - Scorched Earth
On The Record: Exclusive Record Store Day Vinyl From Queen, John Lennon, U2 and Many Others
Caught In The Act: Lynch Mob Live 2025
That Sound: Lindsey Buckingham On Fleetwood Mac's 'Rhiannon'
Iggy Pop - Live at Montreux Jazz Festival 2023
Ozzy Osbourne: No Escape From Now Coming To Paramount+
Jason Bonham To Celebrate Physical Graffiti 50th Anniversary With Led Zeppelin Evening Tour
Simple Plan To Mark 25 Years With Bigger Than You Think! Tour
Stream Goose's New Song 'Lead Up'
Watch The Darkness 'Walk Through Fire'
The David Ellefson Show podcast Is Coming
Refused Add New Stop To Farewell Tour
Public Image Ltd Announce New Member Ahead Of Summer Tour