The David Ellefson Show podcast Is Coming

(OMG) Megadeth icon David Ellefson, alongside co-host Joshua Toomey, is thrilled to announce the launch of The David Ellefson Show podcast, a bi-weekly show which will debut Monday, March 3rd on YouTube and major streaming platforms.

The podcast offers listeners a front-row seat to captivating conversations, insightful stories, and entertaining anecdotes from Ellefson's remarkable 40-plus-year career. The show will feature a wide array of guests, including notable musicians, celebrities & industry professionals from inside the exciting world of music and entertainment.

"I've been a guest on countless podcasts over the years, and they've become essential in connecting artists with audiences, replacing much of traditional media," says Ellefson. "I'm excited to build a community where we can dive into discussions about music, entertainment, lifestyle, and everything in between."

You can now join the podcast's Patreon account to see the debut episode featuring Frank Bello (Anthrax). Patreon members will receive each episode a week early, merch store discounts, exclusive live stream Q&A sessions and a unique David Ellefson Pick Card. Join the Patreon here.

The podcast also serves as a platform for the David Ellefson Bass Coalition, a global network of bass enthusiasts. The Coalition provides a space for fans to connect, share insights about their favorite musicians, discuss gear, take lessons, and celebrate all things bass.

Co-host Joshua Toomey, a seasoned podcaster known for Talk Toomey and multiple Knotfest podcasts, is a bassist himself & member of the Nu-Metal band Primer 55. He brings his extensive experience in music and a dynamic voice to the show. Together, Ellefson and Toomey aim to create a fun, creative, and informative experience for listeners.

Says Toomey, "David has always been a must-listen guest on podcasts, so it's only natural that he's now hosting his own. He's a wealth of knowledge-not just about his own career, but the music industry as a whole. I'm excited to share these episodes with rock and metal fans around the world!"

Stay tuned for upcoming episodes featuring exciting guests from the world of music and entertainment.

