The David Ellefson Show podcast Is Coming

(OMG) Megadeth icon David Ellefson, alongside co-host Joshua Toomey, is thrilled to announce the launch of The David Ellefson Show podcast, a bi-weekly show which will debut Monday, March 3rd on YouTube and major streaming platforms.
The podcast offers listeners a front-row seat to captivating conversations, insightful stories, and entertaining anecdotes from Ellefson's remarkable 40-plus-year career. The show will feature a wide array of guests, including notable musicians, celebrities & industry professionals from inside the exciting world of music and entertainment.
"I've been a guest on countless podcasts over the years, and they've become essential in connecting artists with audiences, replacing much of traditional media," says Ellefson. "I'm excited to build a community where we can dive into discussions about music, entertainment, lifestyle, and everything in between."
You can now join the podcast's Patreon account to see the debut episode featuring Frank Bello (Anthrax). Patreon members will receive each episode a week early, merch store discounts, exclusive live stream Q&A sessions and a unique David Ellefson Pick Card. Join the Patreon here.
The podcast also serves as a platform for the David Ellefson Bass Coalition, a global network of bass enthusiasts. The Coalition provides a space for fans to connect, share insights about their favorite musicians, discuss gear, take lessons, and celebrate all things bass.
Co-host Joshua Toomey, a seasoned podcaster known for Talk Toomey and multiple Knotfest podcasts, is a bassist himself & member of the Nu-Metal band Primer 55. He brings his extensive experience in music and a dynamic voice to the show. Together, Ellefson and Toomey aim to create a fun, creative, and informative experience for listeners.
Says Toomey, "David has always been a must-listen guest on podcasts, so it's only natural that he's now hosting his own. He's a wealth of knowledge-not just about his own career, but the music industry as a whole. I'm excited to share these episodes with rock and metal fans around the world!"
Stay tuned for upcoming episodes featuring exciting guests from the world of music and entertainment.
Ex-KISS and Megadeth Stars Reveal Best And Worst Moments With The Bands
David Ellefson and Bruce Kulick Guest On Marina V's New Single
David Ellefson Teams With Chip Z'nuff and More For 'Ah! Leah!' Cover
Megadeth Icon David Ellefson Believes 'Rock Is Dead In America
Pantera Announce U.S. Summer Tour- Watch Nirvana Rock With Post Malone- Metallica Holding A Garage Sale- More Big Names Added To Warped Tour- more
Foreigner Make Streaming History- Kansas Singer Ronnie Platt To Undergo Cancer Surgery- Metallica Giving Away Rock Royalty Weekend To Sonic Temple- more
Hear 'God & Guns N' Roses' By Tyler Braden- Stream Carly Pearce's New Song 'No Rain'- Nate Smith and HARDY Team Up With 'Nobody Likes Your Girlfriend'- more
Harakiri for the Sky - Scorched Earth
On The Record: Exclusive Record Store Day Vinyl From Queen, John Lennon, U2 and Many Others
Caught In The Act: Lynch Mob Live 2025
That Sound: Lindsey Buckingham On Fleetwood Mac's 'Rhiannon'
Iggy Pop - Live at Montreux Jazz Festival 2023
Watch The Darkness 'Walk Through Fire'
The David Ellefson Show podcast Is Coming
Refused Add New Stop To Farewell Tour
Public Image Ltd Announce New Member Ahead Of Summer Tour
Ringo Starr Celebrated Opening Of Beats & Threads Exhibit
Bachman-Turner Overdrive & The Marshall Tucker Band Announce 2025 Tour
Warped Tour Adds Hawthorne Heights, All Time Low And More
Disturbed Recruit Megadeth For The Sickness 25th Anniversary Tour Leg