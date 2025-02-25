The Temptations 'Psychedelic Shack' Caps Motown Sounds Vinyl Reissue Series

(Reybee) March 21, 2025 marks the 11th month conclusion to Elemental Music's Motown Sound Collection vinyl reissue series with the release of The Temptations' landmark album Psychedelic Shack. Mining the iconic Detroit label's archives, the collection has so far released 28 classic albums since May 10, 2024, spanning the storied label and its legendary roster including Marvin Gaye, The Supremes, Smokey Robinson, The Jackson Five, The Four Tops, Gladys Knight & the Pips, and more.

Praised by GOLDMINE Magazine as an "impressive and unique Motown Records reissue campaign, which includes some of recorded music history's most revered soul music albums," Elemental Music's crusade has been "crushing it with the monthly series of reissues that has been underway over the past few months" (UPROXX) by "showing some love to Motown's legacy" (Tracking Angle).

The final album, The Temptations' Psychedelic Shack was issued in 1970 and was the twelfth studio album by the band for Motown. All of the songs were composed by Norman Whitfield and Barrett Strong and produced by Whitfield. Instead of presenting the classic Motown sound, the album tries its hand at psychedelia and scored a #7 chart position with the title track on Billboard's Hot 100, #4 on Cash Box, and #2 on the US R&B charts. It also contains The Temptations' original version of "War," a song which would become a hit for Edwin Starr in 1970. Psychedelic Shack was the final album featuring the lineup of Dennis Edwards, Paul Williams, Eddie Kendricks, Melvin Franklin, and Otis Williams. This limited edition pressing is presented on 140 gram high quality virgin vinyl.

With 28 special reissues released since the kickoff in May 2024, the Motown Sound Series has now come to a close with The Temptations' Psychedelic Shack. These indelible Motown titles are part of a continuing series of long-playing vinyl reissues of crate digger favorites from the celebrated label's unrivaled catalog. All releases replicate the bold sound and 12-by-12 full-color packaging of the '60s and '70s LPs.

Founded in 2012, Elemental Music specializes in releasing newly discovered and out-of-print recordings, primarily jazz, blues, and soul. These recordings are meticulously curated and reissued with love.

