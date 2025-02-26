Tommy Lee Helps Phil X & The Drills 'Fake The Day Away'

(FP) Phil X & The Drills are thrilled to unveil their latest single "Fake The Day Away", accompanied by a music video. The track features drumming powerhouse Tommy Lee (Motley Crue), building momentum for their forthcoming album 'POW! Right In The Kisser', set to release March 28th via Frontiers Music Srl.

On the new single, PHIL X comments: "I had been in the studio with Tommy Lee many times working on his solo records so it was exciting to get him on 'Fake The Day Away'. I even got the groove from one of his drum solos with Motley.

"It's about waking up on tour in a jet like the first line in the lyrics and really missing my family. Even though it's thematically sad, the song has this frenetic energy to it. ... & Tommy KILLED it."

The journey of Phil X & The Drills is one of relentless passion and perseverance. From their early days stirring up the Hollywood rock scene in 2003, to their breakout EP 'Kick Your Ass in 17 Minutes' (2009), the band has always kept fans hooked with their high-energy sound and jaw-dropping performances. As PHIL X became a YouTube sensation through his work demoing vintage guitars for Fretted Americana, the band's visibility skyrocketed, eventually evolving into the powerhouse known as PHIL X & THE DRILLS.

Over the years, the band has worked with an incredible roster of guest drummers, including Josh Freese (Sting, Foo Fighters), Abe Laboriel Jr. (Paul McCartney), and Taylor Hawkins (Foo Fighters), among others. Their most recent release, 'Stupid Good Lookings Vol. 1', showcased the band's knack for pushing boundaries and delivering unforgettable rock tracks.

In 2024, Phil X & The Drills hit a new career milestone, opening for Motley Crue at Summerfest in Springfield, IL, where their performance left 10,000 fans and industry professionals in awe. Now, with 'POW! Right in the Kisser', they're set to take the next big step in their musical journey.

About the album, Phil X shares: "'POW! Right in the Kisser' was a good 10 years in the making. 'Battleship' was tracked in 2014. I just kept writing & we'd record & then kept the whole 'different drummer on every song' thing going. It became a very special collection of songs & vibes. It's very exciting for me to share something like that with the world."

