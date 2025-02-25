Travis Tritt Gearing Up For U.S. Tour

(APR) Country music icon Travis Tritt is set to hit the road in 2025, bringing his electrifying performances to cities across the United States. At the time of the announcement, the tour kicks off April 4 at Sweetland Amphitheatre in LaGrange, GA, and includes stops in major markets like Pompano Beach, FL; Bristol, VA; Sioux Falls, SD; and Lake Charles, LA, before concluding at the Ameristar Casino - Star Pavilion on October 18.
Fans can expect to hear their favorite Tritt's classic hits, including favorites like "Help Me Hold On," "Anymore," "Here's A Quarter," and his signature anthem, "It's a Great Day to Be Alive."
With a career spanning over three decades, Tritt continues to captivate audiences with his timeless sound and powerhouse vocals. See the dates below:
For a comprehensive list of tour dates and venues, see below:
April 4, 2025 - LaGrange, GA - Sweetland Amphitheatre
April 5, 2025 - Cherokee, NC - Harrah's Cherokee Event Center
April 24, 2025 - St. Augustine, FL - St. Augustine Amphitheatre
April 25, 2025 - Pompano Beach, FL - Pompano Beach Amphitheater
April 26, 2025 - Estero, FL - Hertz Arena
May 16, 2025 - Durham, NC - Durham PAC
May 17, 2025 - Portsmouth, VA - Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion
May 18, 2025 - Myrtle Beach, SC - The Carolina Opry Theater
May 23-24, 2025 - Mount Vernon, KY - New Barn Theatre
May 30, 2025 - York, PA - Rock the Country York*
May 31, 2025 - Wheeling, WV - Capitol Theatre
June 6, 2025 - Bristol, VA - Hard Rock Casino & Hotel Bristol
June 7, 2025 - Hiawassee, GA - Anderson Music Hall
June 12, 2025 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverfront Live
June 13, 2025 - Hastings, MI - Rock the Country Hastings*
June 20, 2025 - Chesterfield, MO - The Factory
June 21, 2025 - Little Rock, AR - Rock the Country Little Rock*
June 26, 2025 - Outer Banks, NC - Roanoke Island Festival Park
June 27, 2025 - Spartanburg, SC - Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium
June 28, 2025 - Salem, VA - Salem Civic Center
July 17, 2025 - Omaha, NE - Orpheum Theater
July 19, 2025 - Sioux Falls, SD - Rock the Country Sioux Falls*
July 25, 2025 - Urbana, IL - Champaign County Fairgrounds*
July 26, 2025 - Nashville, IN - Brown County Music Center
July 31, 2025 - Shipshewana, IN - Blue Gate PAC
August 1, 2025 - Elkhorn, WI - Neon Nights Wisconsin*
August 2, 2025 - Riverside, IA - Riverside Casino
August 8, 2025 - Welch, MN - Treasure Island Resort & Casino
August 9, 2025 - Carlton, MN - Castle Ridge
August 15, 2025 - Beaver Dam, KY - Beaver Dam Amphitheater
August 16, 2025 - Gary, IN - Hard Rock Live
August 17, 2025 - Greenville, OH - The Great Darke County Fair*
September 12, 2025 - Peachtree City, GA - The Fred Amphitheater
September 20, 2025 - Pikeville, KY - Appalachian Wireless Arena
September 27, 2025 - Port Huron, MI - McMorran Place Arena
October 10, 2025 - Lake Charles, LA - Golden Nugget Hotel & Casino
October 17, 2025 - Durant, OK - Choctaw Grand Theater
October 18, 2025 - Kansas City, MO - Ameristar Casino
*fair/festival
