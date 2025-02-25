Travis Tritt Gearing Up For U.S. Tour

(APR) Country music icon Travis Tritt is set to hit the road in 2025, bringing his electrifying performances to cities across the United States. At the time of the announcement, the tour kicks off April 4 at Sweetland Amphitheatre in LaGrange, GA, and includes stops in major markets like Pompano Beach, FL; Bristol, VA; Sioux Falls, SD; and Lake Charles, LA, before concluding at the Ameristar Casino - Star Pavilion on October 18.

Fans can expect to hear their favorite Tritt's classic hits, including favorites like "Help Me Hold On," "Anymore," "Here's A Quarter," and his signature anthem, "It's a Great Day to Be Alive."

With a career spanning over three decades, Tritt continues to captivate audiences with his timeless sound and powerhouse vocals. See the dates below:

For a comprehensive list of tour dates and venues, see below:

April 4, 2025 - LaGrange, GA - Sweetland Amphitheatre

April 5, 2025 - Cherokee, NC - Harrah's Cherokee Event Center

April 24, 2025 - St. Augustine, FL - St. Augustine Amphitheatre

April 25, 2025 - Pompano Beach, FL - Pompano Beach Amphitheater

April 26, 2025 - Estero, FL - Hertz Arena

May 16, 2025 - Durham, NC - Durham PAC

May 17, 2025 - Portsmouth, VA - Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion

May 18, 2025 - Myrtle Beach, SC - The Carolina Opry Theater

May 23-24, 2025 - Mount Vernon, KY - New Barn Theatre

May 30, 2025 - York, PA - Rock the Country York*

May 31, 2025 - Wheeling, WV - Capitol Theatre

June 6, 2025 - Bristol, VA - Hard Rock Casino & Hotel Bristol

June 7, 2025 - Hiawassee, GA - Anderson Music Hall

June 12, 2025 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverfront Live

June 13, 2025 - Hastings, MI - Rock the Country Hastings*

June 20, 2025 - Chesterfield, MO - The Factory

June 21, 2025 - Little Rock, AR - Rock the Country Little Rock*

June 26, 2025 - Outer Banks, NC - Roanoke Island Festival Park

June 27, 2025 - Spartanburg, SC - Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium

June 28, 2025 - Salem, VA - Salem Civic Center

July 17, 2025 - Omaha, NE - Orpheum Theater

July 19, 2025 - Sioux Falls, SD - Rock the Country Sioux Falls*

July 25, 2025 - Urbana, IL - Champaign County Fairgrounds*

July 26, 2025 - Nashville, IN - Brown County Music Center

July 31, 2025 - Shipshewana, IN - Blue Gate PAC

August 1, 2025 - Elkhorn, WI - Neon Nights Wisconsin*

August 2, 2025 - Riverside, IA - Riverside Casino

August 8, 2025 - Welch, MN - Treasure Island Resort & Casino

August 9, 2025 - Carlton, MN - Castle Ridge

August 15, 2025 - Beaver Dam, KY - Beaver Dam Amphitheater

August 16, 2025 - Gary, IN - Hard Rock Live

August 17, 2025 - Greenville, OH - The Great Darke County Fair*

September 12, 2025 - Peachtree City, GA - The Fred Amphitheater

September 20, 2025 - Pikeville, KY - Appalachian Wireless Arena

September 27, 2025 - Port Huron, MI - McMorran Place Arena

October 10, 2025 - Lake Charles, LA - Golden Nugget Hotel & Casino

October 17, 2025 - Durant, OK - Choctaw Grand Theater

October 18, 2025 - Kansas City, MO - Ameristar Casino

*fair/festival

