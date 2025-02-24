Watch The Darkness 'Walk Through Fire'

(PP) The Darkness have released their scorching new single "Walking Through Fire," the latest song to be taken from their forthcoming album DREAMS ON TOAST out March 28th via Cooking Vinyl.

"Walking Through Fire" is an epic Darkness anthem with signature guitar solos, a thunderous rhythm section and high-flying falsetto flourishes which deliver an amusing ode to the band's love of rock 'n' roll and the state of the music industry in 2025.

Regarding the single Justin Hawkins says, "The life of an artist is gruelling endeavour, leavened with rare moments of shining success. We wade through sweet treacle every day, to make things for others to love. For we chosen few, this is akin to climbing a mountain for the glorious view, whilst studiously avoiding looking at the discarded condom that has attached itself to our stylish yet practical hiking footwear. To rephrase in less oblique tones, nothing worthwhile is ever easy, and that is why we, The Darkness, are WALKING THROUGH FIRE... thinking of you."

Produced by Dan Hawkins, Dreams On Toast flawlessly captures The Darkness at their peak, celebrating their influences and strengthening their sound, while also embarking on avenues never before heard from the band. It's an indisputably grand display from the inspired and passionate quartet.

The diversity of the record has been displayed in recent singles such as the '70s pop genius of "The Longest Kiss," searing hard rock of "Rock And Roll Party Cowboy" and the self-deprecating glam punk rock of "I Hate Myself." There are further sonic delicacies to revel in on the forthcoming record, including the '60s inspired balladry of "Hot On My Tail," a monologue from actor Stephen Dorff on the romantic closer "Weekend In Rome" and even a country classic with "Cold Hearted Woman."

Destined to further cement The Darkness as one of Britain's - and the world's - most important, eclectic and courageous rock bands, Dreams On Toast finds Justin, Dan, Frankie and Rufus continuing to push boundaries. Over two decades deep into their multi-platinum, award-winning career, they offer up unexpected surprises to bedazzle and amaze fans once again in 2025.

The Darkness will be taking the album on the road with their Dreams On Toast world tour kicking off with the UK leg in March. North American tour dates to be announced soon.

