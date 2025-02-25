When We Were Young Festival Adds Second Date

(c3) Due to overwhelming demand, We Were Young Festival has added a second date on Sunday, October 19, 2025 at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds.
When We Were Young will feature the same lineup on both Saturday, October 18 and Sunday, October 19. Panic! At The Disco and blink-182 lead the lineup for the fourth annual festival, along with Weezer, Avril Lavigne, The Offspring, The Used, All Time Low, Knocked Loose, plus rare performances from Never Shout Never, The Cab, The Rocket Summer, Jack's Mannequin, and many more.
Panic! At The Disco will return home to Las Vegas to celebrate the 20th anniversary of A Fever You Can't Sweat Out by performing the album in its entirety along with more fan-favorite songs. As the saying goes, what happens in Vegas stays in Vegas, so their When We Were Young appearance will be the only chance to see Panic! back on stage. blink-182 will perform songs from Enema of the State, Take Off Your Pants and Jacket, their self-titled album, and more.
Fans can sign up now at WhenWeWereYoungFestival.com to receive an SMS access code to the second date presale on Friday, February 28 at 10am PT. GA, GA+, VIP and VIP Cabanas (21+ only) available for the newly added second date, with layaway payment plans starting at $19.99 down. A general on-sale will follow if any tickets remain.
Official When We Were Young hotel and ticket packages are available from Jampack, and feature exclusive festival amenities and add-ons, including discounted rates on select nearby Las Vegas hotels.
