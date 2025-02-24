Whiskey Myers Plot What We Were Born To Do Tour

(EBM) Having kicked off 2025 with a sold-out performance at the San Antonio Rodeo last week in front of 16,000 fans, multi-Platinum band Whiskey Myers add 23 shows this summer with the newly announced What We Were Born To Do Tour.
The tour starts on June 6 and visits cities across the U.S. throughout the summer with special guests Bayker Blankenship, Kashus Culpepper, Josh Meloy, Pony Bradshaw, Alex Lambert and The Droptines joining across various dates. Tickets go on sale to the general public this Friday, Feb. 28 at 10am local time.
The news of the summer tour joins the recent announcement that Whiskey Myers will co-headline 14 dates of the Live in 25 Tour with Tedeschi Trucks Band later this summer, in addition to headlining their own personally curated festivals this year. The seventh annual Wiggy Thump Festival is set for May 10 in the band's hometown of Palestine, Texas while the inaugural Moon Crush "Whiskey Moon" music vacation takes over Miramar Beach, Fla. the weekend of Nov. 7-9.
In addition to the excitement of upcoming live dates, Whiskey Myers also thrilled fans with the recent confirmation that a seventh studio is indeed in the works. With the band having encamped at three-time GRAMMY Award-winning producer Jay Joyce's East Nashville studio earlier this year, new music is expected soon.
Upcoming Whiskey Myers Tour Dates
What We Were Born To Do Tour
June 6 - Des Moines, Iowa - Lauridsen Amphitheater at Water Works Park
June 7 - La Vista, Neb. - The Astro
June 8 - Rapid City, S.D. - The Monument - Summit Arena
June 10 - Bonner, Mont. - KettleHouse Amphitheater
June 12 - Fargo, N.D. - Scheels Arena
June 13 - Prior Lake, Minn. - Mystic Lake Casino Hotel - Mystic Amphitheater
June 14 - Gary, Ind. - Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana
June 15 - Interlochen, Mich. - Interlochen Center for the Arts - Kresge Auditorium
June 17 - Toledo, Ohio - Toledo Zoo & Aquarium - Amphitheater
June 18 - Huntington, W.V. - Mountain Health Arena
June 20 - Kansas City, Mo. - Starlight Theater
June 23 - Pittsburgh, Pa. - Stage AE
June 25 - Johnson City, Tenn. - Freedom Hall Civic Center
June 26 - Evansville, Ind. - Ford Center
July 17 - Macon, Ga. - Atrium Health Amphitheater
July 18 - Birmingham, Ala. - Coca-Cola Amphitheater
July 19 - Nashville, Tenn. - Ascend Amphitheater
July 20 - Salem, Va. - Salem Civic Center
July 22 - Manteo, N.C. - Roanoke Island Festival Park
July 24 - Charlotte, N.C. - Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre
July 25 - Virginia Beach, Va. - Virginia Beach Dome
July 26 - Richmond, Va. - Allianz Amphitheater at Riverfront
July 27 - Cherokee, N.C. - Harrah's Cherokee Casino Resort
Live in 25 Tour with Tedeschi Trucks Band
Aug. 7 - Bend, Ore. - Hayden Homes Amphitheatre
Aug. 8 - Bend, Ore. - Hayden Homes Amphitheatre
Aug. 9 - Quincy, Wash. - The Gorge Amphitheatre
Aug. 12 - Berkeley, Calif. - Greek Theatre at UC Berkeley
Aug. 15 - Stateline, Nev. - Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys
Aug. 18 - Phoenix, Ariz. - Arizona Financial Theatre
Aug. 19 - Albuquerque, N.M. - Isleta Amphitheater
Aug. 23 - Noblesville, Ind. - Ruoff Music Center
Aug. 24 - St. Louis, Mo. - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Aug. 26 - Cincinnati, Ohio - Riverbend Music Center
Aug. 28 - Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview
Aug. 29 - Vienna, Va. - Wolf Trap
Aug. 30 - Vienna, Va. - Wolf Trap
Sept. 1 - Gilford, N.H. - BankNH Pavilion
Additional Dates
March 6 - Plant City, Fla. - Florida Strawberry Festival 2025
April 25 - Indio, Calif. - Stagecoach
May 10 - Palestine, Texas - Wiggy Thump
June 5 - Clinton, Iowa - Tailgate N' Tallboys
June 21 - Milwaukee, Wisc. - Summerfest
June 27 - South Greenfield, Mo. - Baker-Spain Stampede
Nov. 7-9 - Miramar Beach, Fla. - Moon Crush "Whiskey Moon"
