Whiskey Myers Plot What We Were Born To Do Tour

(EBM) Having kicked off 2025 with a sold-out performance at the San Antonio Rodeo last week in front of 16,000 fans, multi-Platinum band Whiskey Myers add 23 shows this summer with the newly announced What We Were Born To Do Tour.

The tour starts on June 6 and visits cities across the U.S. throughout the summer with special guests Bayker Blankenship, Kashus Culpepper, Josh Meloy, Pony Bradshaw, Alex Lambert and The Droptines joining across various dates. Tickets go on sale to the general public this Friday, Feb. 28 at 10am local time.

The news of the summer tour joins the recent announcement that Whiskey Myers will co-headline 14 dates of the Live in 25 Tour with Tedeschi Trucks Band later this summer, in addition to headlining their own personally curated festivals this year. The seventh annual Wiggy Thump Festival is set for May 10 in the band's hometown of Palestine, Texas while the inaugural Moon Crush "Whiskey Moon" music vacation takes over Miramar Beach, Fla. the weekend of Nov. 7-9.

In addition to the excitement of upcoming live dates, Whiskey Myers also thrilled fans with the recent confirmation that a seventh studio is indeed in the works. With the band having encamped at three-time GRAMMY Award-winning producer Jay Joyce's East Nashville studio earlier this year, new music is expected soon.

Upcoming Whiskey Myers Tour Dates

What We Were Born To Do Tour

June 6 - Des Moines, Iowa - Lauridsen Amphitheater at Water Works Park

June 7 - La Vista, Neb. - The Astro

June 8 - Rapid City, S.D. - The Monument - Summit Arena

June 10 - Bonner, Mont. - KettleHouse Amphitheater

June 12 - Fargo, N.D. - Scheels Arena

June 13 - Prior Lake, Minn. - Mystic Lake Casino Hotel - Mystic Amphitheater

June 14 - Gary, Ind. - Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana

June 15 - Interlochen, Mich. - Interlochen Center for the Arts - Kresge Auditorium

June 17 - Toledo, Ohio - Toledo Zoo & Aquarium - Amphitheater

June 18 - Huntington, W.V. - Mountain Health Arena

June 20 - Kansas City, Mo. - Starlight Theater

June 23 - Pittsburgh, Pa. - Stage AE

June 25 - Johnson City, Tenn. - Freedom Hall Civic Center

June 26 - Evansville, Ind. - Ford Center

July 17 - Macon, Ga. - Atrium Health Amphitheater

July 18 - Birmingham, Ala. - Coca-Cola Amphitheater

July 19 - Nashville, Tenn. - Ascend Amphitheater

July 20 - Salem, Va. - Salem Civic Center

July 22 - Manteo, N.C. - Roanoke Island Festival Park

July 24 - Charlotte, N.C. - Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre

July 25 - Virginia Beach, Va. - Virginia Beach Dome

July 26 - Richmond, Va. - Allianz Amphitheater at Riverfront

July 27 - Cherokee, N.C. - Harrah's Cherokee Casino Resort

Live in 25 Tour with Tedeschi Trucks Band

Aug. 7 - Bend, Ore. - Hayden Homes Amphitheatre

Aug. 8 - Bend, Ore. - Hayden Homes Amphitheatre

Aug. 9 - Quincy, Wash. - The Gorge Amphitheatre

Aug. 12 - Berkeley, Calif. - Greek Theatre at UC Berkeley

Aug. 15 - Stateline, Nev. - Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys

Aug. 18 - Phoenix, Ariz. - Arizona Financial Theatre

Aug. 19 - Albuquerque, N.M. - Isleta Amphitheater

Aug. 23 - Noblesville, Ind. - Ruoff Music Center

Aug. 24 - St. Louis, Mo. - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Aug. 26 - Cincinnati, Ohio - Riverbend Music Center

Aug. 28 - Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview

Aug. 29 - Vienna, Va. - Wolf Trap

Aug. 30 - Vienna, Va. - Wolf Trap

Sept. 1 - Gilford, N.H. - BankNH Pavilion

Additional Dates

March 6 - Plant City, Fla. - Florida Strawberry Festival 2025

April 25 - Indio, Calif. - Stagecoach

May 10 - Palestine, Texas - Wiggy Thump

June 5 - Clinton, Iowa - Tailgate N' Tallboys

June 21 - Milwaukee, Wisc. - Summerfest

June 27 - South Greenfield, Mo. - Baker-Spain Stampede

Nov. 7-9 - Miramar Beach, Fla. - Moon Crush "Whiskey Moon"

