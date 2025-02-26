Bear McCreary Shares Song He Recorded At Just 15 Years Old

(BHM) Bear McCreary has shared two previously unreleased B-sides from his epic concept album, The Singularity. "Escape from the Machines (1995 Demo)" - recorded when McCreary was just 15 years old - and "Supermassive Spiral" premiere today.

Says McCreary: "In the summer of 1995, I wrote a searing prog rock-orchestral hybrid, "Escape from the Machines" and produced it on a four-track cassette recorder with my high school buddy (and future Grammy-winning producer Malay) Ryan on guitar. Nearly three decades later, I re-recorded and released the song on my debut rock album, The Singularity, this time featuring guitar legends Slash and Joe Satriani. With The Singularity: B-Sides & Demos, I am thrilled to reveal new aspects of my creative process. Besides the original demo of "Escape from the Machines," this release also includes another instrumental, "Supermassive Spiral," an epic rock-orchestral hybrid I'm proud of, but ultimately felt didn't fit on the album. I hope that curious fans will be delighted to hear a scrappy thirty-year-old demo, as well as a fully produced album B-side, both of which illuminate my creative journey in creating The Singularity.

Morgan Sorne is one of the most distinct vocalists and multi-instrumentalists I have ever encountered, and I'm honored to have collaborated with him on many diverse projects, including Foundation, The Witcher: Blood Origin, and The Singularity. I am thrilled to bring Morgan out with me as part of my Themes & Variations Tour so fans around the world can experience his breathtaking originality for themselves."

