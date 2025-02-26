Doves Share 'A Drop In The Ocean '

(PC) Doves meld philosophical lyrics and spacial, bass-propelled atmospherics on their latest single, revealing A Drop In The Ocean ahead of the release of their sixth studio album this week. Floating through fathoms of deep thought and misted melody, all led by Jimi Goodwin's yearning vocal, the track is the fourth to be revealed from Constellations For The Lonely, released this Fri 28 February 2025 on EMI North.

Following up the sweeping, strings-and-beats splendour of their starting pistol single for the year, Cold Dreaming, released at the beginning of January, Doves quickened the chase into a momentous second month of 2025 with Saint Teresa a fortnight ago. In addition to the album's much-anticipated arrival, February has brought the opening dates of Doves 16-date Constellations For The Lonely UK Tour, which continues tonight at a SOLD OUT La Belle Angele in Edinburgh.

Searching for perspective by sidelining self-importance, A Drop In The Ocean's lines of humble wisdom evoke a Doves-penned blueprint for a route around tough times, as Andy Williams explains: "It's a song about us being insignificant, which can be helpful to remember when you're going through a tough time.

"A problem can be so big in your head," he continues, "but it can be comforting to remember how small we are in the grand scheme of things."

Finding new ways of writing and recording as a necessarily nomadic Doves worked on the album between studios, the song finds the three-piece at their adaptive, collaborative best. After puzzling over lyrical gaps and the want for a more soulful feel, Goodwin found an immediate, fertile groove. Jez Williams says: "I brought the music but Jimi completely did the verses. I knew he had it in him, because he always has the words in him. He's a great lyricist, the real deal. The song lit him up when he heard it, you could really see it. We all remember that moment."

Constellations For The Lonely, the follow-up to the band's third UK Official Albums Chart No.1 album, 2020's The Universal Want, is set for release on multiple formats, including signed bundles, special edition and standard vinyl, CD, cassette and digital. Written, recorded and produced by the band in Greater Manchester, North Wales and Cheshire, the ten, new tracks also include the dystopian opener and launch single, Renegade.

Overwhelmed by the support of fans following their announcement of plans to tour without Goodwin, who continues to prioritise his health and wellbeing away from the rigours of night-after-night gigs, Doves completed a run of memorable, intimate warm-up dates in November with Andy and Jez taking on lead vocal duties.

Further taken aback by the response to their first major UK tour announcement in 15 years, Doves' will play the following, further Constellations For The Lonely 2025 UK Tour dates:

Wed 26 Feb - Edinburgh, La Belle Angele - SOLD OUT

Thu 27 Feb - Newcastle, Boiler Shop - SOLD OUT

Sat 1 Mar - Leeds, Beckett SU - SOLD OUT

Sun 2 Mar - Sheffield, Leadmill - SOLD OUT

Tue 4 Mar - Liverpool, O2 Academy - SOLD OUT

Thu 6 Mar - Manchester, Aviva Studios, home of Factory International - SOLD OUT

Fri 7 Mar - Manchester, Aviva Studios, home of Factory International - SOLD OUT

Sun 8 Mar - Birmingham, O2 Institute - SOLD OUT

Mon 10 Mar - Nottingham, Rock City - Limited tickets

Tue 11 Mar - Norwich, Waterfront - SOLD OUT

Thu 13 Mar - London, O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire - SOLD OUT

Fri 14 Mar - Bristol, SWX - SOLD OUT

Sat 15 Mar - Southampton, Engine Rooms - SOLD OUT

Mon 17 Mar - Brighton, Chalk - SOLD OUT

Tue 18 Mar - Oxford, O2 Academy - SOLD OUT

