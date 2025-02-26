Hear Corey Taylor And Bad Omens Rock Kansas Classic 'Dust In The Wind'

(CN) As excitement builds for the March 7th theatrical release of Queen of the Ring-the highly anticipated biopic chronicling the trailblazing journey of wrestling icon Mildred Burke, written and directed by Ash Avildsen and starring Emily Bett Rickards - Sumerian Records are thrilled to release a very special collaboration between the inimitable Corey Taylor and Bad Omens.

The track, produced, mixed and mastered by Aaron Gilhuis, is haunting cover of the Kansas classic "Dust in the Wind" and is featured on the official motion picture soundtrack of 'Queen Of The Ring' (releasing via Sumerian Records on March 7th).

'Queen of the Ring,' written and directed by Ash Avildsen, brings to life the untold story of wrestling legend Mildred Burke, who shattered barriers in the 1930s-1950s to become the first million-dollar female athlete and headline arenas over male competitors in a time when women's wrestling was outright banned across much of the U.S.

The film stars Emily Bett Rickards (Arrow) in a career-defining role as Burke, alongside a stellar cast featuring Josh Lucas, Walton Goggins, Gavin Casalegno, Tyler Posey, and Deborah Ann Woll, with pro wrestling stars Kamille, Toni Storm, Trinity Fatu, and Jim Cornette making appearances.

With its March 7th release strategically set during for the weekend of International Women's Day, the film is an ode to inspirational, trailblazing women who defied the odds and forever changed their industries.

