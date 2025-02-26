j-hope of BTS Recruits Miguel For 'Sweet Dreams'

(fcc) j-hope of BTS is set to release a new solo single, "Sweet Dreams (feat. Miguel)," and an accompanying music video on March 7. The single marks j-hope's highly-anticipated first solo project in a year since the release of his Special Album HOPE ON THE STREET VOL.1 in March 2024.

A soulful blend of pop and R&B, "Sweet Dreams (feat. Miguel)" expresses the desire to love and be loved. On the track, j-hope teams up with Grammy-award winning artist Miguel, further expanding his diverse portfolio of collaborators across numerous genres. The two artists showcase effortless chemistry with their smooth, groovy vocal performances blending seamlessly to perfect a chart-ready global hit.

The global trendsetter made the announcement ahead of his first-ever solo world tour, 'HOPE ON THE STAGE,' which will feature a total of 31 shows in 15 cities across the world. The tour is set to kick off with a three-day run in Seoul from February 28 to March 2 at the KSPO DOME, with all three shows available for livestreaming via Weverse.

A true game-changer, j-hope became the first South Korean artist to headline a major U.S. music festival with his gripping performance at Lollapalooza 2022. He further solidified his artistic vision through the simultaneous release of the HOPE ON THE STREET VOL.1 album and its accompanying six-part docuseries, demonstrating a bold and innovative approach authentic to his artistry. j-hope continues to break new ground with his upcoming Los Angeles' BMO Stadium shows on April 4 and 6, making history as the first male solo Korean artist to headline a stadium concert in North America and is also set to headline Lollapalooza Berlin 2025.

In the lead-up to the official release of "Sweet Dreams (feat. Miguel)," j-hope will unveil a diverse array of content, offering fans a glimpse into the long-awaited single.

Related Stories

Justin Timberlake Leads Lollapalooza Berlin Lineup

BTS' j-hope Opened Le Gala Des Pieces Juanes In Paris

BTS Star j-hope To Perform At Le Gala des Pieces Jaunes

j-hope Of BTS Announces Hope On The Stage North American Tour

News > j-hope