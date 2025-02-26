John Berry Celebrates 30th Anniversary Of 'Standing On The Edge Of Goodbye'

(2911) GRAMMY Award-winning singer/songwriter John Berry is celebrating the 30th anniversary of his hit song "Standing On The Edge Of Goodbye". Released in February 1995 as the lead single and title track for his second album, the song was co-written by Berry and Nashville songwriter Stewart Harris.

The song debuted at #73 on the Billboard Hot Country Singles & Tracks chart on March 4, 1995, before climbing to #2. Its success was amplified by the music video, directed by John Lloyd Miller, which premiered in early 1995. The album also included "I Think About It All The Time," "If I Had Any Pride Left At All," "You And Only You," and more!

"The 30th just doesn't seem real to me," smiles Berry. "The last 30 years have been the best rollercoaster ride of my life. Millions of miles and all of your smiling faces have been a blessing. There's a LOT of 30th anniversaries coming up over the next 2 years, so let's celebrate them together!"

Berry will be the featured guest on T. Graham Brown's LIVE WIRE on SiriusXM's Prime Country Channel 58 starting Wednesday, March 5th at 10 pm ET.

Additional airings in March include:

Thursday, March 06 @ 1 am and 3 pm ET

Sunday, March 09 @ 11 am ET

Tuesday, March 11 @ 12 am and 11 pm ET

Thursday, March 13 @ 3 am ET

Saturday, March 22 @ 2 pm ET

Sunday, March 23 @ 6 pm ET

Monday, March 24 @ 12 pm ET

Alongside this milestone, Berry has re-released five albums with StarVista Music: Thomas Road, Christmas, Hits, I Give My Heart, and What I Love The Most. These albums, a staple at his live shows, showcase music spanning his career. Thomas Road features "The Richest Man," while Christmas includes classics like "You Raise Me Up" and "O' Holy Night." What I Love The Most highlights ten tracks, including "You're My Sunshine" and "She Don't Need Me." I Give My Heart offers eleven songs, such as "Time In A Bottle" and "Let's Stay Together," while Hits compiles twelve of Berry's biggest songs, including "Kiss Me In The Car" and "Standing On The Edge Of Goodbye."

With a career spanning over three decades, Berry continues to be a beloved voice in country music. Fans can celebrate his enduring legacy by streaming his re-released albums and revisiting his timeless hits.

2025 Tour Schedule With More Dates Added Soon!

APR 01 - The Troubadour / Nashville, Tenn. (Acoustic Benefit for the Country Music Autism Awareness Foundation)

APR 04 - The Millwald / Wytheville, Va.

APR 05 - The Liberty Showcase Theater / Liberty, N.C.

APR 27 - Comstock High School / Kalamazoo, Mich.

APR 28 - Holland Civic Center / Holland, Mich.

MAY 03 - Normalton Brewing Company / Athens, Ga.

MAY 09 - Jackson's Theatre / Gladewater, Texas

MAY 10 - Johnson County Sheriff's Posse / Cleburne, Texas

MAY 15 - Hartville Kitchen / Hartville, Ohio

MAY 17 - Darke County Fairgrounds / Greenville, Ohio

MAY 18 - Rayne Drop Inn II / Marion Center, Pa.

MAY 19 - Woodsongs Old Time Radio Hour / Lexington, Ky.

MAY 31 - 48 West Live / Wedowee, Ala.

JUN 04 - Country For A Cause at 3rd & Lindsley / Nashville, Tenn.

JUN 08 - Sunday Morning Country / Nashville, Tenn.

AUG 23 - Heard County Performing Arts Center / Franklin, Ga.

SEP 06 - Pulaski Corn Show / Pulaski, Iowa

SEP 12 - Hey Nonny Live Music & Local Kitchen / Arlington Heights, Ill.

SEP 13 - Ypsilanti Community High School / Ypsilanti, Mich.

DEC 19 - The Piedmont Grand Opera House / Macon, Ga.

