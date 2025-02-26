Shania Twain To Headline Festival d'Ete de Quebec

(AT) For over 55 years, Festival d'Ete de Quebec has gathered hundreds of music's most exciting acts in beautiful Quebec City for eleven evenings of celebratory concerts. Today, FEQ annnounces the star-studded lineup for its 57th edition, bringing A-Listers of all genres to the banks of the St. Lawrence River from July 3-13, 2025.

As always, FEQ offers more than enough variety to tempt music fans of all ages and tastes. Folk rock superstar Hozier makes his first-ever appearance at FEQ, taking over the Plains of Abraham on July 10th. Fans of pop music can experience performances by established and rising stars, including GRAMMY-nominated riser Benson Boone, alt-pop artiste Remi Wolf, hitmaker Alessia Cara, viral model-turned-singer Suki Waterhouse, and more. Canadian country icon Shania Twain will make her first appearance at FEQ since 2015, headlining on the Planes on July 12th, following a set by Maren Morris. Rock music fans will be spoiled for choice, with huge names from all eras and sub-genres, including the one-and-only Rod Stewart, hair metal greats Def Leppard, alt legends Pixies, and indie icon Kurt Vile, along with dozens more names from Canada's busy scene. This year, FEQ pays special attention to rock's sub-genres, with Avril Lavigne and Simple Plan as living proof of Canada's impact on Pop-Punk, and legendary metal bands Slayer and Mastodon providing a haven for the headbangers. Kygo, Don Diablo, and Cheat Codes lead a contingent of talented electronic performers. Also featuring names like Ice Spice, Thundercat, Farruko, and Men I Trust, plus a cadre of local Quebecois greats, and too many additional talented acts to name, the diverse 2025 FEQ lineup continues to establish the festival as a unique event on the North American festival schedule.

Festival d'Ete de Quebec hosts its main stage performances on The Plains of Abraham, one of the most notable historical sites in Canada, where, in 1759, the British and French fought a decisive battle in the Seven Years' War. Now, hundreds of years later, the Plains of Abraham is the location of the FEQ's main stage, with a capacity of over 80,000. In addition to the Plains, FEQ hosts five additional stages throughout the city, with two stages free to enter for the public. Each night after the festival, for no extra fee, FEQ hosts afterparties at the historic Quebec Armory, for fans who want to dance the night away.

One of the aspects that makes FEQ so unique among North American festivals is the excellent deal it presents for local and traveling fans. Passes for FEQ are available for only $165 CAD ($115.28 USD), offering ticket-holders the ability to see more than 200 acts over 11 days for the price of $15 CAD ($10.48 USD) per day. Beyond that, passes for the festival are fully transferable: if a fan is unable to attend one of the 11 days-or if the day's lineup doesn't suit their taste, or if they just want a day off-they can share their pass with friends and family. This ensures that fans only pay for what they want to see, and provides performing artists with a fully-engaged crowd.

Over the years, many of music's biggest stars have performed on the Plains at FEQ, including Paul McCartney, Lady Gaga, Elton John, Bruno Mars, The Weeknd, Green Day, Lorde, Kendrick Lamar, and many mire. This year's festival is the 57th edition, following-up last year's successful edition, which featured performances from Nickelback, Post Malone, Jonas Brothers, J Balvin, and others, and earned rave reviews from publications like Billboard Canada, Forbes, Office Magazine, LADYGUNN, and many more. BLEUFEU, the company behind FEQ, kept the party going in the wintertime with Toboggan, a unique New Year's Eve festival featuring high quality acts from Canada and the rest of the world.

Showcasing one of North America's most cosmopolitan and scenic cities, Festival d'Ete de Quebec is the closest North American analog to European city festivals like the UK's Wireless Festival, Spain's Primavera Sound, or Denmark's Roskilde. Located on the banks of the St. Lawrence River, Quebec City is the closest thing to a European city within driving distance, and fans who don't feel like road tripping can take one of 21 direct flights to the YQB airport.

Related Stories

Shania Twain Expands 'Come On Over' For Reissues

Shania Twain Streams Queen Of Me: Royal Edition Extended Version

Shania Twain Guests On Anne-Marie's New Single 'UNHEALTHY'

Shania Twain Releases Royal Edition Of 'Queen Of Me'

News > Shania Twain