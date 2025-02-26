Sister Hazel Announce Lyrics for Life: An Evening of Making Music Matter

(KG) Platinum-selling band Sister Hazel is thrilled to announce the return of their signature charity event, Lyrics for Life: An Evening of Making Music Matter, on Saturday, March 08, 2025 at the Curtis M. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts in Gainesville, FL.

This year marks the seventh installment of the event, which has raised over $2.5 million for children's cancer charities nationwide. Proceeds from the 2025 event will benefit STOP! Children's Cancer, the Florida Cancer Specialists Foundation, and other organizations dedicated to supporting children battling cancer.

Presented by Rich and Carissa Blaser, this unforgettable evening will feature an intimate performance by Sister Hazel, with Rick Springfield and Edwin McCain joining as special guests. The event's generous official After Party Sponsor, Verizon Business, ensures that the celebration will continue long into the night.

Event Details:

Date: Saturday, March 08, 2025

Time: Gala Ticket Holders: Doors open at 6:30 PM Concert Ticket Holders: Doors open at 7:00 PM

Location: Curtis M. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts 3201 Hull Rd, Gainesville, FL 32611

Ticket Options: General Admission: $99 - Gala $350, available here.

Gala Experience:

Gala ticket holders will enjoy reserved seating on the main floor, access to a pre-party with a fully hosted bar and hors d'oeuvres from Spurrier's Gridiron Grill, and entry to the After Party sponsored by Verizon, featuring dancing and desserts. Entry for Gala guests will be through the main entrance.

Concert Experience:

Concert ticket holders will have reserved seating in the Balcony and Mezzanine, with access to a cash bar serving beer and wine starting one hour before the show and continuing throughout the performance. Entry for concert ticket holders will be through the east staircase.

