Slayer, Avenged Sevenfold Lead Louder Than Life 2025 Lineup

(AM Media) Louder Than Life will be disturbing the peace in 2025 with one of the biggest and LOUDEST festivals in North America all year. Over 160 bands will perform on 6 stages September 18, 19, 20 & 21 at the Highland Festival Grounds at Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville, KY for the 11th edition of Louder Than Life. Louder Than Life 2025 also marks the largest lineup in the history of producer Danny Wimmer Presents.

In addition to the previously announced return of metal legends Slayer, the four-day destination event will also feature Rob Zombie in a global exclusive performance of Astro-Creep: 2000 in honor of the album's 25th anniversary, plus Marilyn Manson on Thursday; Avenged Sevenfold, Sleep Token and Breaking Benjamin on Friday; Deftones, Bad Omens and A Perfect Circle on Saturday; and Bring Me The Horizon, $uicideboy$ and Evanescence on Sunday.

America's Loudest Rock & Metal Festival will also feature performances from Knocked Loose, Three Days Grace, Lamb of God, Mudvayne, I Prevail, Spiritbox, All Time Low, Dream Theater, Stone Temple Pilots, Motionless in White, Cypress Hill, Acid Bath, DOWN, Lorna Shore, Bruce Dickinson, and many more.

"Louder Than Life has always been about showcasing the future of rock and heavy music while honoring the legends who paved the way. Bands like Bring Me The Horizon, Sleep Token, Bad Omens, $uicideboy$, Motionless In White, Spiritbox, I Prevail, Slaughter To Prevail, Lorna Shore, Wage War, Dayseeker, and Knocked Loose aren't just performing-they're defining the next generation of headliners," says Danny Wimmer of Danny Wimmer Presents. "At the same time, pioneers like Slayer, Deftones, A Perfect Circle, and Avenged Sevenfold have set the standard, proving that this music is always evolving. This is where the past, present, and future of heavy music collide."

"We're coming back to Louder Than Life in Louisville. Get ready f*ckers!" says Slayer's Tom Araya.

"We are very thrilled to finally be returning to America. We have missed our fans dearly and LOUDER THAN LIFE is one of our favorite festivals to play," adds Bring Me The Horizon's Oli Sykes.

"Louder Than Life 2025 will bring electrifying beats and bold bites to the Commonwealth," says David S. Beck, president & CEO of Kentucky Venues. "As one of the nation's largest and most celebrated music festivals, it continues to grow at the Kentucky Exposition Center, solidifying its place as a uniquely Kentucky experience and a must-visit event."

While festival producers Danny Wimmer Presents have unveiled some of the Louder Than Life 2025 bands in recent weeks, the full music lineup--including several reunions and rare performances--is as follows for the 11th year of the fan-favorite event: Slayer, Deftones, Avenged Sevenfold, Bring Me The Horizon, Sleep Token, $uicideboy$, Bad Omens, Rob Zombie, A Perfect Circle, Breaking Benjamin, Marilyn Manson, Evanescence, Knocked Loose, Three Days Grace, Lamb of God, Mudvayne, I Prevail, Spiritbox, All Time Low, Dream Theater, Stone Temple Pilots, Motionless in White, Cypress Hill, Acid Bath, DOWN, Lorna Shore, Bruce Dickinson, The Story So Far, Slaughter To Prevail, Trivium, Chiodos, Hollywood Undead, The Dillinger Escape Plan, Cannibal Corpse, Black Veil Brides, Insane Clown Posse, Dayseeker, Wage War, Powerwolf, Flyleaf w/ Lacey Sturm, Cavalera, Machine Head, Chimaira, Neck Deep, PVRIS, Tech N9ne, Testament, Kublai Khan TX, Story of the Year, Letlive., Glassjaw, State Champs, We Came As Romans, Crossfade, Exodus, DRAIN, From Ashes To New, Static-X, Hatebreed, August Burns Red, Bilmuri, Queensrÿche, Imminence, Atreyu, Carcass, DragonForce, Alestorm, Sebastian Bach, Of Mice & Men, Whitechapel, Suicide Silence, Fleshwater, Superheaven, Kittie, Blessthefall, Rev Theory, Accept, Failure, DevilDriver, Stabbing Westward, Hinder, Counterparts, Yngwie Malmsteen, Municipal Waste, Memphis May Fire, Set It Off, The Black Dahlia Murder, Fear Factory, Scowl, Dope, Violent Vira, Demon Hunter, Spineshank, Hawthorne Heights, From First To Last, The Plot In You, Northlane, Snot, LANDMVRKS, Gloryhammer, Winds of Plague, Brand of Sacrifice, Catch Your Breath, 10 Years, Magnolia Park, The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus, Sleep Theory, Miss May I, Thrown, Escape The Fate, Hot Milk, 12 Stones, Dying Wish, Quannnic, Sanguisugabogg, Nonpoint, Full of Hell, Gideon, Walls of Jericho, The Union Underground, The Funeral Portrait, Attack Attack!, Norma Jean, It Dies Today, Woe, Is Me, Thornhill, Left To Suffer, Aurorawave, Guilt Trip, Spiritworld, RA, Return To Dust, Chained Saint, WARGASM, Amira Elfeky, PeelingFlesh, Ded, Disembodied Tyrant, If Not For Me, Colorblind, Mugshot, Liliac, Savage Hands, Small Town Titans, Smile Empty Soul, Halocene, Versus Me, The Haunt, Kami Kehoe, Picturesque, Snuffed On Sight, Big Ass Truck, Fulci, Not Enough Space, Uncured, Islander, ENMY, No Resolve, Gates To Hell, XCOMM, Sicksense, Imperial Tide, plus the "Loudest in LOU" Contest Winner.

Some of the special appearances and reunions at Louder Than Life will include:

* 12 Stones (Reunion)

* Accept (50th anniversary)

* Acid Bath (Reunion)

* Avenged Sevenfold (Only U.S. headlining show of the year)

* Cavalera (Playing the brothers' iconic Sepultura record, Chaos A.D., in full in a very rare, special performance)

* Chimaira (Reunion)

* Chiodos (Reunion)

* Crossfade (Reunion)

* Dope (25-year anniversary set)

* DOWN (The band's first time back in Kentucky in 10 years, celebrating 30 years of NOLA)

* Dream Theater (40th anniversary)

* Fear Factory (Celebrating the 30-year anniversary of Demanufacture)

* From First To Last (Reunion)

* Gates To Hell (Hometown show from Louisville natives)

* Insane Clown Posse (Farewell set)

* It Dies Today (Reunion)

* Kittie (Celebrating the 25th anniversary of Spit)

* Knocked Loose (Hometown show from the Louisville natives)

* Letlive. (Reunion)

* Picturesque (Home state show from Lexington natives)

* RA (One of the band's final shows)

* Rev Theory (A DWP exclusive: The original lineup reunites for the band's first show since 2014 to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their debut album Truth Is Currency)

* Rob Zombie (performing the iconic White Zombie record Astro-Creep: 2000 in its entirety to celebrate the album's 30th anniversary in a one-night only, worldwide exclusive performance)

* Slayer (Reunion)

* Snot (Reunion)

* Spineshank (Reunion)

* The Union Underground (Celebrating the 25th anniversary of An Education in Rebellion and the band's first Kentucky show in over 20 Years)

* Trivium (Playing Ascendancy in full to celebrate the album's 20th anniversary)

* Walls of Jericho (First Kentucky performance since 2008)

* Winds of Plague (Reunion)

