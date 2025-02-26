.

Tyler, The Creator Expands CHROMAKOPIA: THE WORLD TOUR

02-26-2025
Tyler, The Creator Expands CHROMAKOPIA: THE WORLD TOUR

(Orienteer) In the midst of the North American leg of his CHROMAKOPIA: THE WORLD TOUR, Tyler, The Creator announces new tour dates across Asia in September. Starting September 9th in Tokyo and ending in Manila on September 20th with stops in Seoul and Bangkok along the way, the dates round out his world tour that encompasses North America, the UK, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand.

CHROMAKOPIA: THE WORLD TOUR is in support of Tyler's critically acclaimed and Billboard chart-topping album CHROMAKOPIA, which sat atop the Billboard 200 chart for 3 weeks upon its release in late 2024 and set the record for the biggest streaming debut for a rap album on Spotify ever at the time of its release.

Just shy of 3 weeks into the world tour, Tyler has already been designated "one of the most exciting live performers of this era" by the Los Angeles Times and "one of the best performers in rap" by Complex following the first of his six nights performing at Crypto.com Arena in his hometown of Los Angeles.

Tickets for Seoul, Bangkok and Manila will be available for purchase on March 5th at 12 pm local time. Tickets for Tokyo will be on sale on March 20th at 6PM JST.

Related Stories
Tyler, The Creator Expands CHROMAKOPIA: THE WORLD TOUR

Tyler, the Creator, Kacey Musgraves, Lana Del Rey Lead Hinterland Music Festival Lineup

Tyler, The Creator Announces CHROMAKOPIA: THE WORLD TOUR

Tyler, The Creator Recruits A$AP Rocky For 'Wharf Talk'

News > Tyler The Creator

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

Slayer, Avenged Sevenfold Lead Louder Than Life Lineup- Pink Floyd at Pompeii Coming To Theaters- Dickey Betts Concert To Be Livestreamed For Free- more

Ozzy Osbourne: No Escape From Now Coming To Paramount+- When We Were Young Adds Second Date- My Chemical Romance, Blink-182, Lead Shaky Knees Lineup- more

Day In Country

Shania Twain To Headline Festival d'Ete de Quebec- Travis Tritt Gearing Up For U.S. Tour- Kacey Musgraves To Headline Inaugural Up In The Sky Music Festival- more

Reviews

Road Trip: A Music Fan's Guide to Clarksville, Tennessee

Harakiri for the Sky - Scorched Earth

On The Record: Exclusive Record Store Day Vinyl From Queen, John Lennon, U2 and Many Others

Caught In The Act: Lynch Mob Live 2025

That Sound: Lindsey Buckingham On Fleetwood Mac's 'Rhiannon'

Latest News

Slayer, Avenged Sevenfold Lead Louder Than Life 2025 Lineup

Paul McCartney Announces Wings: The Story of a Band on the Run

Hear Corey Taylor And Bad Omens Rock Kansas Classic 'Dust In The Wind'

Cypress Hill and the London Symphony Orchestra Coming To Theaters

In Memory Of Dickey Betts Concert To Be Livestreamed For Free

Sister Hazel Announce Lyrics for Life: An Evening of Making Music Matter

Doves Share 'A Drop In The Ocean '

Bear McCreary Shares Song He Recorded At Just 15 Years Old