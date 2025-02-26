Tyler, The Creator Expands CHROMAKOPIA: THE WORLD TOUR

(Orienteer) In the midst of the North American leg of his CHROMAKOPIA: THE WORLD TOUR, Tyler, The Creator announces new tour dates across Asia in September. Starting September 9th in Tokyo and ending in Manila on September 20th with stops in Seoul and Bangkok along the way, the dates round out his world tour that encompasses North America, the UK, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand.
CHROMAKOPIA: THE WORLD TOUR is in support of Tyler's critically acclaimed and Billboard chart-topping album CHROMAKOPIA, which sat atop the Billboard 200 chart for 3 weeks upon its release in late 2024 and set the record for the biggest streaming debut for a rap album on Spotify ever at the time of its release.
Just shy of 3 weeks into the world tour, Tyler has already been designated "one of the most exciting live performers of this era" by the Los Angeles Times and "one of the best performers in rap" by Complex following the first of his six nights performing at Crypto.com Arena in his hometown of Los Angeles.
Tickets for Seoul, Bangkok and Manila will be available for purchase on March 5th at 12 pm local time. Tickets for Tokyo will be on sale on March 20th at 6PM JST.
Tyler, the Creator, Kacey Musgraves, Lana Del Rey Lead Hinterland Music Festival Lineup
Tyler, The Creator Announces CHROMAKOPIA: THE WORLD TOUR
Tyler, The Creator Recruits A$AP Rocky For 'Wharf Talk'
Slayer, Avenged Sevenfold Lead Louder Than Life Lineup- Pink Floyd at Pompeii Coming To Theaters- Dickey Betts Concert To Be Livestreamed For Free- more
Ozzy Osbourne: No Escape From Now Coming To Paramount+- When We Were Young Adds Second Date- My Chemical Romance, Blink-182, Lead Shaky Knees Lineup- more
Shania Twain To Headline Festival d'Ete de Quebec- Travis Tritt Gearing Up For U.S. Tour- Kacey Musgraves To Headline Inaugural Up In The Sky Music Festival- more
Road Trip: A Music Fan's Guide to Clarksville, Tennessee
Harakiri for the Sky - Scorched Earth
On The Record: Exclusive Record Store Day Vinyl From Queen, John Lennon, U2 and Many Others
Caught In The Act: Lynch Mob Live 2025
That Sound: Lindsey Buckingham On Fleetwood Mac's 'Rhiannon'
Slayer, Avenged Sevenfold Lead Louder Than Life 2025 Lineup
Paul McCartney Announces Wings: The Story of a Band on the Run
Hear Corey Taylor And Bad Omens Rock Kansas Classic 'Dust In The Wind'
Cypress Hill and the London Symphony Orchestra Coming To Theaters
In Memory Of Dickey Betts Concert To Be Livestreamed For Free
Sister Hazel Announce Lyrics for Life: An Evening of Making Music Matter
Doves Share 'A Drop In The Ocean '
Bear McCreary Shares Song He Recorded At Just 15 Years Old