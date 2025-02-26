Tyler, The Creator Expands CHROMAKOPIA: THE WORLD TOUR

(Orienteer) In the midst of the North American leg of his CHROMAKOPIA: THE WORLD TOUR, Tyler, The Creator announces new tour dates across Asia in September. Starting September 9th in Tokyo and ending in Manila on September 20th with stops in Seoul and Bangkok along the way, the dates round out his world tour that encompasses North America, the UK, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand.

CHROMAKOPIA: THE WORLD TOUR is in support of Tyler's critically acclaimed and Billboard chart-topping album CHROMAKOPIA, which sat atop the Billboard 200 chart for 3 weeks upon its release in late 2024 and set the record for the biggest streaming debut for a rap album on Spotify ever at the time of its release.

Just shy of 3 weeks into the world tour, Tyler has already been designated "one of the most exciting live performers of this era" by the Los Angeles Times and "one of the best performers in rap" by Complex following the first of his six nights performing at Crypto.com Arena in his hometown of Los Angeles.

Tickets for Seoul, Bangkok and Manila will be available for purchase on March 5th at 12 pm local time. Tickets for Tokyo will be on sale on March 20th at 6PM JST.

