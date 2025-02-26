Watch The Lumineers' 'Automatic' Video

(BHM) The Lumineers share the official music video for the title track from their recently released album Automatic. The video was directed by filmmaker Anais LaRocca (Hundred Waters).

Automatic, released on February 14, debuted on the Billboard Top 200 at #16, and is now topping Billboard's Alternative, Rock and Americana/Folk chart. The album's streams were fueled in part by first single "Same Old Song," which landed at No. 1 on the Adult Alternative Airplay chart. According to Billboard, it is the 8th Lumineer's song to chart at #1 on AAA. The song is also thriving at Alternative where it is #4.

The band recently announced the North American leg of the Automatic World Tour, a run of dates at stadiums, arenas and amphitheaters starting July 3. Tickets for the tour have been selling briskly and the band is pleased to announce additional dates in Boston at Fenway Park (July 17) and Los Angeles at the Kia Forum (August 8).

After twenty years of musical partnership, Automatic finds Wesley Schultz and Jeremiah Fraites traveling new sonic and thematic terrain with their most raw and personal collection thus far. Both men, now dads, fully embraced the life-altering, unromantic challenges and rewards of family life. When they reconvened to write, the emerging songs featured a new, aching vulnerability, sly humor, and bold acknowledgments of need - for love, respect, and connection in an increasingly chaotic world.

Inspired by Peter Jackson's 2021 Beatles documentary Get Back, the band, with the help of co-producers David Baron and Simone Felice, set up shop in the expansive tracking room at Woodstock's Utopia Studio. Multiple set-ups - with two sets of drums, three different pianos, and an array of amps, guitars, vocal mics - were laid out, allowing the musicians to pivot and capture as much as possible with minimal delay. The process further freed The Lumineers to perform the songs as a unit, allowing the band to capture the raw, organic presentation of the anthemic new tracks. For the first time on a Lumineers album, the band is credited as co-producers alongside Felice and Baron, who also engineered and mixed, as he did on the band's last two albums.

Recorded in less than a month, the album, as Schultz says, feels "very much of this era." While songs like the self-effacing "A**hole" and the spartan, wry "Better Day" reveal a risky intimacy and heretofore untapped undercurrent of humor, Automatic remains what fans around the world have come to love about The Lumineers - shadowy themes wrapped in upbeat, infectious melodies, sky-high choruses destined to be sung by tens of thousands each night on the road, and what Fraites calls "a palpable sense of connection between Wes and me. There's lots of love on this record."

THE LUMINEERS

THE AUTOMATIC WORLD TOUR 2025 NORTH AMERICA

February

*28 - Tempe, AZ - Extra Innings Festival

July

3 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Broadview Stage at SPAC

*5 - Milwaukee, WI - Milwaukee Summerfest

8 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center

9 - Burgettstown, PA - The Pavilion at Star Lake

11 - Flushing, NY - Citi Field

13 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena

15 - Bangor, ME - Maine Savings Amphitheater

17 - Boston, MA - Fenway Park

18 - Boston, MA - Fenway Park

22 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center

23 - Maryland Heights, MO Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

25 - St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center

26 - Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center

29 - Boise, ID - ExtraMile Arena

30 - West Valley City, UT - Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre

August

2 - Denver, CO - Empower Field at Mile High

5- San Francisco, CA - Chase Center

6 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center

8 - Inglewood, CA Kia Forum

9 - Inglewood, CA - Kia Forum

13 - Bend, OR - Hayden Homes Amphitheater

14 - Bend, OR - Hayden Homes Amphitheater

16 - Seattle, WA - T-Mobile Park

30 - Chicago, IL - Soldier Field

September

3 - Darien Center, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheater

6 - Washington, DC - Nationals Park

8 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

9 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

*11 - Louisville, KY - Bourbon & Beyond Festival

13 - Detroit, MI - Comerica Park

16 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

17 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion

19 - Philadelphia, PA - Citizens Bank Park

*21 - Richmond, VA - Iron Blossom Festival

23 - Greenville, SC - Bon Secours Wellness Arena

26 - Charleston, SC - Credit One Stadium

27 - Savannah, GA - Enmarket Arena

30 - Columbus, OH - Schottenstein Center

October

1 - Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena

3 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

4 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena

7 - Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

8 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena

10 - The Woodlands, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

11 - Fort Worth, TX - Dickies Arena

14 - Austin, TX - Moody Center

Related Stories

The Lumineers Rock The Tonight Show

The Lumineers Announce North American Automatic Tour

The Lumineers and Phish Lead Bourbon & Beyond Lineup

The Lumineers Preview Automatic With Two New Songs

News > The Lumineers