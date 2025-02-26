Watch The Lumineers' 'Automatic' Video

(BHM) The Lumineers share the official music video for the title track from their recently released album Automatic. The video was directed by filmmaker Anais LaRocca (Hundred Waters).
Automatic, released on February 14, debuted on the Billboard Top 200 at #16, and is now topping Billboard's Alternative, Rock and Americana/Folk chart. The album's streams were fueled in part by first single "Same Old Song," which landed at No. 1 on the Adult Alternative Airplay chart. According to Billboard, it is the 8th Lumineer's song to chart at #1 on AAA. The song is also thriving at Alternative where it is #4.
The band recently announced the North American leg of the Automatic World Tour, a run of dates at stadiums, arenas and amphitheaters starting July 3. Tickets for the tour have been selling briskly and the band is pleased to announce additional dates in Boston at Fenway Park (July 17) and Los Angeles at the Kia Forum (August 8).
After twenty years of musical partnership, Automatic finds Wesley Schultz and Jeremiah Fraites traveling new sonic and thematic terrain with their most raw and personal collection thus far. Both men, now dads, fully embraced the life-altering, unromantic challenges and rewards of family life. When they reconvened to write, the emerging songs featured a new, aching vulnerability, sly humor, and bold acknowledgments of need - for love, respect, and connection in an increasingly chaotic world.
Inspired by Peter Jackson's 2021 Beatles documentary Get Back, the band, with the help of co-producers David Baron and Simone Felice, set up shop in the expansive tracking room at Woodstock's Utopia Studio. Multiple set-ups - with two sets of drums, three different pianos, and an array of amps, guitars, vocal mics - were laid out, allowing the musicians to pivot and capture as much as possible with minimal delay. The process further freed The Lumineers to perform the songs as a unit, allowing the band to capture the raw, organic presentation of the anthemic new tracks. For the first time on a Lumineers album, the band is credited as co-producers alongside Felice and Baron, who also engineered and mixed, as he did on the band's last two albums.
Recorded in less than a month, the album, as Schultz says, feels "very much of this era." While songs like the self-effacing "A**hole" and the spartan, wry "Better Day" reveal a risky intimacy and heretofore untapped undercurrent of humor, Automatic remains what fans around the world have come to love about The Lumineers - shadowy themes wrapped in upbeat, infectious melodies, sky-high choruses destined to be sung by tens of thousands each night on the road, and what Fraites calls "a palpable sense of connection between Wes and me. There's lots of love on this record."
THE LUMINEERS
THE AUTOMATIC WORLD TOUR 2025 NORTH AMERICA
February
*28 - Tempe, AZ - Extra Innings Festival
July
3 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Broadview Stage at SPAC
*5 - Milwaukee, WI - Milwaukee Summerfest
8 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center
9 - Burgettstown, PA - The Pavilion at Star Lake
11 - Flushing, NY - Citi Field
13 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena
15 - Bangor, ME - Maine Savings Amphitheater
17 - Boston, MA - Fenway Park
18 - Boston, MA - Fenway Park
22 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center
23 - Maryland Heights, MO Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
25 - St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center
26 - Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center
29 - Boise, ID - ExtraMile Arena
30 - West Valley City, UT - Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre
August
2 - Denver, CO - Empower Field at Mile High
5- San Francisco, CA - Chase Center
6 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center
8 - Inglewood, CA Kia Forum
9 - Inglewood, CA - Kia Forum
13 - Bend, OR - Hayden Homes Amphitheater
14 - Bend, OR - Hayden Homes Amphitheater
16 - Seattle, WA - T-Mobile Park
30 - Chicago, IL - Soldier Field
September
3 - Darien Center, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheater
6 - Washington, DC - Nationals Park
8 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage
9 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage
*11 - Louisville, KY - Bourbon & Beyond Festival
13 - Detroit, MI - Comerica Park
16 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
17 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion
19 - Philadelphia, PA - Citizens Bank Park
*21 - Richmond, VA - Iron Blossom Festival
23 - Greenville, SC - Bon Secours Wellness Arena
26 - Charleston, SC - Credit One Stadium
27 - Savannah, GA - Enmarket Arena
30 - Columbus, OH - Schottenstein Center
October
1 - Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena
3 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena
4 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena
7 - Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
8 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena
10 - The Woodlands, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman
11 - Fort Worth, TX - Dickies Arena
14 - Austin, TX - Moody Center
The Lumineers Rock The Tonight Show
The Lumineers Announce North American Automatic Tour
The Lumineers and Phish Lead Bourbon & Beyond Lineup
The Lumineers Preview Automatic With Two New Songs
Slayer, Avenged Sevenfold Lead Louder Than Life Lineup- Pink Floyd at Pompeii Coming To Theaters- Dickey Betts Concert To Be Livestreamed For Free- more
Ozzy Osbourne: No Escape From Now Coming To Paramount+- When We Were Young Adds Second Date- My Chemical Romance, Blink-182, Lead Shaky Knees Lineup- more
Shania Twain To Headline Festival d'Ete de Quebec- Travis Tritt Gearing Up For U.S. Tour- Kacey Musgraves To Headline Inaugural Up In The Sky Music Festival- more
Road Trip: A Music Fan's Guide to Clarksville, Tennessee
Harakiri for the Sky - Scorched Earth
On The Record: Exclusive Record Store Day Vinyl From Queen, John Lennon, U2 and Many Others
Caught In The Act: Lynch Mob Live 2025
That Sound: Lindsey Buckingham On Fleetwood Mac's 'Rhiannon'
Slayer, Avenged Sevenfold Lead Louder Than Life 2025 Lineup
Paul McCartney Announces Wings: The Story of a Band on the Run
Hear Corey Taylor And Bad Omens Rock Kansas Classic 'Dust In The Wind'
Cypress Hill and the London Symphony Orchestra Coming To Theaters
In Memory Of Dickey Betts Concert To Be Livestreamed For Free
Sister Hazel Announce Lyrics for Life: An Evening of Making Music Matter
Doves Share 'A Drop In The Ocean '
Bear McCreary Shares Song He Recorded At Just 15 Years Old