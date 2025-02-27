Alice Cooper's Rock For Children Team With RADIO NUBE For 'Sugarrush' Video

(The Syndicate) Following their appearance at the 2025 GRAMMY awards, Rock For Children have released their music video of Solid Rock Revival for "Sugarrush", an adorable animated music video featuring RADIO NUBE, which is a family rock band featuring 12-year-old Nirvana Sota on electric guitar/lead vocals and 10-year-old Aixa Sota on drums and vocals.

In addition, Alice Cooper has announced the annual Coopstock 2025, a rock & roll fundraising bash on March 15. The event will be held at Las Sendas Golf Club to raise funds for a great cause. This in-person event will be an unforgettable night filled with live music from Alice Cooper, Rob Halford & friends, amazing food, and a vibrant atmosphere.

The event comes just after the collective Rock For Children made their debut GRAMMY debut with their nominated album Solid Rock Revival, including features from Alice Cooper, Slash, Rob Halford, 123 Andres, Steve Azar, Brandon Jenner and Radio Nube. All proceeds from the album benefit the Solid Rock Teen Centers.

Rock For Children is Alice Cooper, Calico Cooper, Sharon Aguilar-Kamide, Dana Kamide, Ms. Meka Nism, Recker Eans, Conrad Varela, John David Williams, and Rubén Salas.

Rock For Children is presented by The Norelli Family Foundation in partnership with Alice Cooper's Solid Rock Teen Centers. The Norelli Family Foundation is a 501(c)(3) charitable foundation based in Central Florida. The Norelli Family Foundation supports a wide range of social, human services, and other charitable purposes, working diligently to improve the lives of children of all ages, by empowering kids through music and arts, fostering personal growth and artistic excellence in a safe supportive environment.

Alice Cooper's Solid Rock Teen Centers provide free after-school training in music, dance, art, and vocational programs for all teens 12-20. Teens engage with their peers and can discover their talent at the centers, located in Mesa, Phoenix, and Goodyear, Arizona.

Related Stories

Alice Cooper and Rob Halford Get Animated For 'My Christmas List'

Kesha Takes On Children Of The Revolution For T. Rex Tribute

News > Rock For Children