My Morning Jacket Add U.S. Tour Dates

(BHM) My Morning Jacket is continuing to celebrate the impending arrival of their eagerly awaited new album, is, by unveiling a new slate of US headline dates.

The second leg of MY MORNING JACKET "is" ON TOUR begins August 5 at Bend, OR's Hayden Homes Amphitheater and then continues through an August 22 show at Berkeley, CA's famed Greek Theatre. The tour will resume October 8 at Washington, DC's The Anthem and then travel through a two-night stand at Atlanta, GA's historic Fox Theatre on October 31 and November 1.

Highlights of the newly announced dates include a two-night return to Morrison, CO's world renowned Red Rocks Amphitheatre (August 15-16), a two-night stand at Philadelphia, PA's The Met (October 10-11), and three-night runs at Brooklyn, NY's Brooklyn Paramount (October 16-18) and Chicago, IL's The Salt Shed (October 24-26). Special guests will be announced soon.

A ticket request period for MY MORNING JACKET "is" ON TOUR is now underway exclusively to members of My Morning Jacket's One Big Family "Family Pass" program and will continue through Sunday, March 2 at 10:00 pm (ET).

Standard and VIP ticket requests will then be processed for "Family Pass" holders on Monday, March 3-Tuesday, March 4. Presales will then be available to all remaining members of One Big Family beginning on Wednesday, March 5 at 10:00 am (local). To sign up for One Big Family or to learn more about "Family Pass," please visit onebigfamily.mymorningjacket.com.

APRIL

1 - Chattanooga, TN - Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Auditorium ^

3-5 - Miramar Beach, FL - My Morning Jacket's One Big Holiday *

8 - Birmingham, AL - Alabama Theatre #

10 - Austin, TX - Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park #

12 - Dallas, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory #

13 - Houston, TX - 713 Music Hall #

15 - Memphis, TN - Orpheum Theatre #

17 - Athens, OH - Templeton-Blackburn Alumni Memorial Auditorium #

18 - Milwaukee, WI - The Riverside Theater #

20 - Minneapolis, MN - The Armory #

21 - Kansas City, MO - Uptown Theater #

25 - Louisville, KY - The Louisville Palace ** (SOLD OUT)

26 - Louisville, KY - The Louisville Palace †† (SOLD OUT)

27 - Louisville, KY - The Louisville Palace ^^ (SOLD OUT)

29 - Louisville, KY - The Louisville Palace ##

30 - Louisville, KY - The Louisville Palace ^

MAY

2 - St. Louis, MO - The Factory at The District ^

4 - New Orleans, LA - New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival *

AUGUST

5 - Bend, OR - Hayden Homes Amphitheater †

6 - Nampa, ID - Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater †

8 - Bonner, MT - KettleHouse Amphitheater †

9 - Woodinville, WA - Chateau St. Michelle Winery †

13 - Dillon, CO - Dillon Amphitheater †

15 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre †

16 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre †

19 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Palladium †

20 - Santa Barbara, CA - Santa Barbara Bowl †

22 - Berkeley, CA - The Greek Theatre †

OCTOBER

8 - Washington, DC - The Anthem †

10 - Philadelphia, PA - The Met †

11 - Philadelphia, PA - The Met †

13 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway †

14 - Portland, ME - State Theatre †

16 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Paramount †

17 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Paramount †

18 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Paramount †

20 - Newport, KY - MegaCorp Pavilion †

22 - Madison, WI - The Sylvee †

24 - Chicago, IL - The Salt Shed †

25 - Chicago, IL - The Salt Shed †

26 - Chicago, IL - The Salt Shed †

29 - Nashville, TN - The Pinnacle †

31 - Atlanta, GA - Fox Theatre †

NOVEMBER

1 - Atlanta, GA - Fox Theatre †

* FESTIVAL APPEARANCE

† NEWLY ANNOUNCED DATE

w/ Special Guests

^ Bendigo Fletcher

# Grace Cummings

** Lacey Guthrie

†† Future Killer

^^ The Jesse Lees

## 10th Street Dre and Maggie Halfman

