Rock Legend Don Airey Shares New Song 'Moon Rising'

(AS) Legendary keyboardist Don Airey, the master behind the keys for some of rock's most iconic albums, unveils his latest single "Moon Rising," taken from his upcoming solo album Pushed to the Edge, set for release on March 28. The track is now available for streaming and as an instant grat download with all digital album pre-orders.

"Moon Rising" is pure Don Airey - driven by melody, dynamic tempo shifts, and the unmistakable force of his Hammond A100. Mid-song, Airey engages in an exhilarating duel with drummer Jon Finnigan, leading into a blistering solo from Deep Purple guitarist Simon McBride. While the first single "Tell Me" featured Carl Sentance (Nazareth) on vocals, this time, singer Mitchel Emms (The Voice UK) takes the spotlight on "Moon Rising."

As one of the most recorded keyboardists of all time, with over 300 albums featuring his unmistakable sound, Don Airey's skills have been valued by nearly every rock 'n' roll superstar. The list includes legendary artists and bands such as Ozzy Osbourne, Rainbow, Whitesnake, Judas Priest, Gary Moore, Brian May, Jethro Tull, Black Sabbath, and, of course, Deep Purple, the band Don Airey has been a full-time member of for over 20 years. After last year's success, when Deep Purple secured their fourth consecutive number-one album with =1 and a subsequent global tour, Don Airey kicks off 2025 with the same energy in his solo work.

Joining Don Airey on the new album is an all-star lineup featuring Carl Sentance (Nazareth) and Mitchel Emms (The Voice UK) on vocals, Deep Purple guitarist Simon McBride, drummer Jon Finnigan, and bassist Dave Marks. Produced in the finest Hard Rock tradition, Pushed to the Edge is a raw gem - crafted without tricks or shortcuts, staying true to the pure musicianship of world-class artists.

