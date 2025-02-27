Stereolab Announce World Tour And Reissue Campaign

(Orienteer) Stereolab announces their world tour. Launching May 25th in Brussels, Stereolab will be hitting the road across Europe with dates in Berlin, Amsterdam, and Paris, among others. They'll be kicking off the North American leg of the tour this coming October with shows across the United States before heading back to perform a string of shows across the UK.

In a special note to their devoted fanbase, they share: Dear friends, We have a full agenda today. The information is dense, so please read carefully and ask if anything is unclear.

I'll be brief with the words and get straight to the point/s of discussion: We [Stereolab and myself] are heading back out onto the road. New keyboards and guitars have been purchased and will be put to use on the following dates.

Unless stated, all tickets will be on sale tomorrow [28th February 2025] at 10am local time. All support acts are TBC. You can expect a full announcement in the future.

Alongside the announcement of the world tour, the band is including a special reissue of seven albums from their acclaimed discography. The special reissuing will include:

Transient Random Noise-Burts With Announcements

Mars Audiac Quintet

Emperor Tomato Ketchup

Dots And Loops

Cobra And Phases Group Play Voltage In The Milky Night Sound-Dust

Margerine Eclipse

With immediate effect, all triple disk editions containing demos will be phased out and deleted. Starting tomorrow, the band will begin reissuing some of their most cherished bodies of work including a double-disk edition with reconfigured artwork as well as double-disk editions using the 2019 Calyx remasters. To mitigate any financial barriers that could limit fans from enjoying this special double disk reissuing, the band is maintaining a low price point to help fans and shops currently experiencing economic hardships.

Europe Dates

5/25 - Brussels, BE @ Botanique Les Nuits Botanique

5/26 - Köln, DE @ Gloria

5/28 - Hamburg, DE @ Grunspan

5/29 - Berlin, DE @ Huxley Neue Welt

5/30 - Frankfurt, DE @ Zoom

5/31 - Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

6/1 - Nijmegen, NL @ Doornroosje

6/3 - Nantes, FR @ Stereolux

6/4 - Paris, FR @ Le Trianon

6/5 - Bordeaux, FR @ Barbey

6/6 - Barcelona, ESP @ Primavera Sound

6/7 - Madrid, ESP @ Teatro Eslava

6/9 - Grenoble, FR @ La Belle Electrique

6/10 - Ferrara, IT @ Ferrara Sotto le Stelle

6/11 - Zurich, CH @ Volkshaus

6/12 - Munich, DE @ Hansa 36

6/14 - Zagreb, CR @ Tvornica Kulture

6/15 - Budapest, HU @ A38 Ship

6/16 - Vienna, AU @ WUK

6/17 - Prague, CZ @ Meet Factory

6/19 - Schorndorf, DE - Manufaktur

6/20 - Luxembourg, LU @ Den Atelier

7/11 - Cagliari, SD, IT @ Siren Festival

North American Dates

9/13 - Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl

9/14 - Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse

9/16 - Miami, FL @ Miami Beach Bandshell

9/18 - New Orleans, LA @ The Civic Theatre

9/19 - Athens, GA @ Georgia Theatre

9/20 - Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel

9/21 - Saxapahaw, NC @ Haw River Ballroom

9/23 - Washington, D.C. @ Howard Theatre

9/24 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

9/26 - Boston, MA @ Royale

9/27 - Portland, ME @ State Theatre

10/1 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

10/3 - Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground

10/4 - Montreal, QC @ Théâtre Beanfield

10/6 - Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

10/7 - Buffalo, NY @ Asbury Hall

10/8 - Cleveland, OH @ Globe Iron

10/9 - Chicago, IL @ Metro

10/11 - Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

10/12 - Iowa City, IA @ Hancher Auditorium at the Englert Theatre

10/14 - Denver, CO @ Gothic Theatre

10/17 - Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre

10/18 - Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre

10/19 - Portland, OR @ McMenamins Crystal Ballroom

10/21 - San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom

10/24 - Santa Cruz, CA @ Rio Theatre

10/25 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Bellwether

10/28 - San Diego, CA @ Observatory North Park

10/30 - Marfa, TX @ The Capri

10/31 - Austin, TX @ TBC

11/1 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

11/2 - Dallas, TX @ Granada Theatre

Latin American Dates

11/12 - Mexico City, MX @ Foro Indie Rocks!

UK Dates

12/5 - Brighton, UK @ Corn Exchange

12/6 - London, UK @ Royal Festival Hall

12/8 - Glasgow, UK @ SWG3

12/9 - Leeds, UK @ Project House

12/11 - Manchester, UK @ O2 Ritz

12/13 - Oxford, UK @ O2 Academy

