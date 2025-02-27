Stereolab Announce World Tour And Reissue Campaign

(Orienteer) Stereolab announces their world tour. Launching May 25th in Brussels, Stereolab will be hitting the road across Europe with dates in Berlin, Amsterdam, and Paris, among others. They'll be kicking off the North American leg of the tour this coming October with shows across the United States before heading back to perform a string of shows across the UK.
In a special note to their devoted fanbase, they share: Dear friends, We have a full agenda today. The information is dense, so please read carefully and ask if anything is unclear.
I'll be brief with the words and get straight to the point/s of discussion: We [Stereolab and myself] are heading back out onto the road. New keyboards and guitars have been purchased and will be put to use on the following dates.
Unless stated, all tickets will be on sale tomorrow [28th February 2025] at 10am local time. All support acts are TBC. You can expect a full announcement in the future.
Alongside the announcement of the world tour, the band is including a special reissue of seven albums from their acclaimed discography. The special reissuing will include:
Transient Random Noise-Burts With Announcements
Mars Audiac Quintet
Emperor Tomato Ketchup
Dots And Loops
Cobra And Phases Group Play Voltage In The Milky Night Sound-Dust
Margerine Eclipse
With immediate effect, all triple disk editions containing demos will be phased out and deleted. Starting tomorrow, the band will begin reissuing some of their most cherished bodies of work including a double-disk edition with reconfigured artwork as well as double-disk editions using the 2019 Calyx remasters. To mitigate any financial barriers that could limit fans from enjoying this special double disk reissuing, the band is maintaining a low price point to help fans and shops currently experiencing economic hardships.
Europe Dates
5/25 - Brussels, BE @ Botanique Les Nuits Botanique
5/26 - Köln, DE @ Gloria
5/28 - Hamburg, DE @ Grunspan
5/29 - Berlin, DE @ Huxley Neue Welt
5/30 - Frankfurt, DE @ Zoom
5/31 - Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso
6/1 - Nijmegen, NL @ Doornroosje
6/3 - Nantes, FR @ Stereolux
6/4 - Paris, FR @ Le Trianon
6/5 - Bordeaux, FR @ Barbey
6/6 - Barcelona, ESP @ Primavera Sound
6/7 - Madrid, ESP @ Teatro Eslava
6/9 - Grenoble, FR @ La Belle Electrique
6/10 - Ferrara, IT @ Ferrara Sotto le Stelle
6/11 - Zurich, CH @ Volkshaus
6/12 - Munich, DE @ Hansa 36
6/14 - Zagreb, CR @ Tvornica Kulture
6/15 - Budapest, HU @ A38 Ship
6/16 - Vienna, AU @ WUK
6/17 - Prague, CZ @ Meet Factory
6/19 - Schorndorf, DE - Manufaktur
6/20 - Luxembourg, LU @ Den Atelier
7/11 - Cagliari, SD, IT @ Siren Festival
North American Dates
9/13 - Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl
9/14 - Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse
9/16 - Miami, FL @ Miami Beach Bandshell
9/18 - New Orleans, LA @ The Civic Theatre
9/19 - Athens, GA @ Georgia Theatre
9/20 - Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel
9/21 - Saxapahaw, NC @ Haw River Ballroom
9/23 - Washington, D.C. @ Howard Theatre
9/24 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
9/26 - Boston, MA @ Royale
9/27 - Portland, ME @ State Theatre
10/1 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
10/3 - Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground
10/4 - Montreal, QC @ Théâtre Beanfield
10/6 - Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall
10/7 - Buffalo, NY @ Asbury Hall
10/8 - Cleveland, OH @ Globe Iron
10/9 - Chicago, IL @ Metro
10/11 - Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
10/12 - Iowa City, IA @ Hancher Auditorium at the Englert Theatre
10/14 - Denver, CO @ Gothic Theatre
10/17 - Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre
10/18 - Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre
10/19 - Portland, OR @ McMenamins Crystal Ballroom
10/21 - San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom
10/24 - Santa Cruz, CA @ Rio Theatre
10/25 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Bellwether
10/28 - San Diego, CA @ Observatory North Park
10/30 - Marfa, TX @ The Capri
10/31 - Austin, TX @ TBC
11/1 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
11/2 - Dallas, TX @ Granada Theatre
Latin American Dates
11/12 - Mexico City, MX @ Foro Indie Rocks!
UK Dates
12/5 - Brighton, UK @ Corn Exchange
12/6 - London, UK @ Royal Festival Hall
12/8 - Glasgow, UK @ SWG3
12/9 - Leeds, UK @ Project House
12/11 - Manchester, UK @ O2 Ritz
12/13 - Oxford, UK @ O2 Academy
