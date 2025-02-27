The Wildhearts Recruit Jorgen Munkeby For 'I'll Be Your Monster'

(FP) The Wildhearts release their new single "I'll Be Your Monster" (feat. Jorgen Munkeby), from their forthcoming studio album, 'Satanic Rites of The Wildhearts', out March 7th via Snakefarm.
"I'll Be Your Monster" finds THE WILDHEARTS at their full creative tilt, delivering a hard-hitting, retooled glam stomper with a modern twist. This infectious track, complete with Shining / Emperor member Jorgen Munkeby on guest saxophone, positively rips through the speakers and, as Ginger succinctly puts it, "is one for the narcissists."
The creatively brilliant Ginger Wildheart is arguably amongst the UK's best and most prolific songwriters, and his band, THE WILDHEARTS, recently signed a worldwide deal with Snakefarm / Integral.
"The songs on 'Satanic Rites...' were written during a period of transition, from extremely negative to positive," reflects Ginger. "I realised how much control I have over my mental health, and the songs came from that understanding. There's everything here - catchy choruses, proper f***-off riffs, anger, frustration, acceptance and revelation, with plenty of insane detours. The album starts pessimistic and ends up like 'Ah, so I CAN turn my life around?' It's a hard rock album for people who love hard rock!"
'Satanic Rites of The Wildhearts,' their 11th studio album, was produced by Jim Pinder (Bring Me The Horizon, While She Sleeps, Bullet For My Valentine) and mixed by Jim Pinder & Carl Bown (Trivium, Machine Head, While She Sleeps, Bullet For My Valentine, Bring Me The Horizon) and the record is conceived as a belated follow-up to their classic debut, 'Earth vs The Wildhearts' (1993).
In addition to singles "Failure Is The Mother Of Success", "Troubadour Moon" and "I'll Be Your Monster", the album features a further seven tracks, with the CD format including bonus track, "Loyola".
