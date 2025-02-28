Architects Unleash 'The Sky, The Earth & All Between'

(PAA) UK metalcore titans Architects have officially unleashed their explosive new album, The Sky, The Earth & All Between, out now via Epitaph Records. The record is a seismic journey through the band's signature blend of crushing riffs, soaring melodies, and thought-provoking lyricism, solidifying their place as one of modern heavy music's most vital acts.
Fans have already gotten a taste of the expansive album with previously released singles "Brain Dead" (ft. House of Protection), "Everything Ends", "Whiplash", "Curse", and "Seeing Red"-each track showcasing the band's evolution while staying true to their roots. From blistering breakdowns to anthemic choruses, The Sky, The Earth & All Between is a testament to Architects' ability to push boundaries while delivering music that resonates deeply with their global fanbase.
With the album out today, Architects are gearing up for a massive year on the road. The band will celebrate the release with a string of special UK shows, before heading out on a spring headline tour across Europe. They'll then join Linkin Park for select dates on their highly anticipated world tour, followed by a festival run through the U.S., including stops at Rock Fest, Upheaval, and Inkcarceration-with even more dates to be announced soon. Stream the new album here
ARCHITECTS US DATES:
7/17 - Rock Fest - Cadott, WI
7/18 - UPHEAVAL - Grand Rapids, MI
7/20 - Inkcarceration - Mansfield, OH
