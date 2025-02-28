Clay Walker Gets Reflective With 'Cowboys In Heaven'

(117) Texas Cowboy Hall of Fame member and country music hitmaker Clay Walker released his highly-anticipated new single today titled "Cowboys In Heaven." This heartfelt track beautifully captures the essence of country music, evoking both nostalgia and reflection. Listen here: orcd.co/cw-cbih
The release of "Cowboys In Heaven" comes as Walker celebrates over 30 years of success in country music, with a string of eleven Number 1 hits, including "What's It to You," "Live Until I Die," and "She Won't Be Lonely Long." His powerful voice and captivating storytelling continue to connect deeply with audiences around the world, boasting over 3.5 million social media followers. Clay blends his signature traditional country sound with a fresh, contemporary twist, captivating fans with every release. The song was written by Walker with Jaren Boyer, Matt Gorman, and John Stephens.
"I only write songs that I feel like I've lived or have some kind of experience with. 'Cowboys In Heaven' was written by a bunch of guys who really love cowboy, western lifestyle. I had my good friend, Charlie Rizzo, in mind when we were writing it. Charlie was a champion bareback rider and a true cowboy. The day we finished the song was the day he passed away. So it has a really sentimental place in my heart." said Walker.
Fans will also be able to hear "Cowboys In Heaven" live during Clay Walker's upcoming "Drive Me Smooth Tour", kicking off in February and continuing through the spring and summer of 2025. The tour promises to deliver the electrifying live performances that Clay is known for, featuring both his classic hits and new music, including "Cowboys in Heaven."
"Drive Me Smooth Tour" Dates:
March 1 - Navasota, Texas - Texas Birthday Bash
March 5 - Nashville, Tenn. - Grand Ole Opry
April 10 - Salina, Kan. - The Stiefel Theatre
April 11 - Tulsa, Okla. - Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Tulsa
April 12 - Gonzales, Texas - Cattle Country Music Festival
April 19 - Tucson, Ariz. - Pima County Fair
April 25 - Anderson, S.C. - Anderson Soiree
May 10 - Owensboro, Ky. - Downtown Owensboro
May 17 - Orange Grove, Texas - The Post OG
June 19 - Cullman, Ala. - Rock The South Festival
June 21 - New Haven, Ky. - Log Still Distillery
June 29 - Greeley, Colo. - Greeley Stampede
July 5 - Durant, Okla. - Choctaw Casino & Resort
July 18 - Taylorville, Ill. - Christian County Fair
July 19 - West Liberty, Iowa - Muscatine County Fair
Aug. 1 - Sweet Home, Ore. - Oregon Jamboree Music Festival
September 13 - Albuquerque, N.M. - New Mexico State Fair
Oct. 27 - Nov. 1 - Key West, Fla. - Country Cruising Cruise
Nov. 2 - Fort Myers, Fla. - Caloosa Sound Amphitheater
*more dates to be announced
