Damiano David Takes Fans To Prison With 'Next Summer' Video

(fcc) Damiano David has today released his phenomenal new single 'Next Summer'. It marks the third single from Damiano's debut solo project that he launched to a feverish response from fans globally last year. Damiano delivers each word of the euphoric single with a raw emotion that waves through joy and pain.

'Next Summer' is accompanied by an official music video. The striking video, showing moments of tension and violence that alternate with moments of extreme tenderness and poetry, follows Damiano as an inmate in prison. The video's narrative acts as a metaphor of the mental prison we face as humans - an embodiment of the idea that it is not the outside world that imprisons us, but our own fears and minds.

Teasing the video on his social media, Damiano shared a snippet of the video with the caption "When we lack the strength to face change, the mind can become a prison. We find ourselves stuck, standing still. In a cage made of fears, judgments, and insecurities. The fear of not being enough, of not succeeding, of not meeting others' expectations, keeps us imprisoned. Facing our own vulnerability is an act of courage. Starting to accept who we are is the first breath of fresh air."

Speaking on the single, Damiano says "At first listen, the song speaks about youthful love-an unrequited summer romance. But on a deeper level, it reveals a much larger reflection. It's an allegory of life-How sometimes we can be prisoners of ourselves, our fears, our insecurities, our inability to change. Our failure to see the world and life from a different perspective in the crucial and defining moments of existence."

