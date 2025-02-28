Kip Moore Shares 'Solitary Tracks' Video As New Album Arrives

(MPG) Kip Moore released today his anticipated sixth studio album Solitary Tracks, available everywhere through Virgin Music Group. His biggest and most ambitious record to date, Solitary Tracks features 23 songs split over four sides, a resonant opus from beginning to end, and a testament to Moore's wanderlust drive to pave his own path and explore new horizons.
Moore also shared the official video for the album's title track "Solitary Tracks." A stirring vignette that follows an aspiring singer as she discovers her voice and emerges into the spotlight, "Solitary Tracks" embodies the song's exploration of a born-outsider's drive that rises into a cathartic roots-rock anthem.
"There's no pattern you have to follow, and sometimes you gotta gamble on yourself," stated Moore. "You gotta be bold enough to trust your gut, and willing to roll those dice if you believe something. I'm never going to cheat by just trying to write what I think people want to hear, or hold onto a sound that worked for me. I have to constantly stretch and go where I need to go, or it's going to be disingenuous. I'm going to always be authentic with myself, with every record, and all I ever hope is that people find a little solace. This project is a journey in itself, so I hope it helps people navigate their own life."
Additional highlights from Solitary Tracks include the "swaggering" (Billboard) "Bad Spot," The Clash and The Ramones inspired "Around You," the "powerful guitar-driven anthem" (Country Now) "Live Here to Work," the "gritty, rough, and rowdy" (Whiskey Riff) "Learning As I Go," as well as the "heartfelt anthem" (All Country News) "Flowers in December" and the slow-burning track "Wildfire."
There are many paths to follow in an artistic career, but for Kip Moore, the choice has always been a clear "forward," even if he has to go it alone. With Solitary Tracks, his internal compass is stronger than ever. Harboring an established reputation as a soulful troubadour with solid country roots and a global platform, Kip has emerged as one of only a few country artists who's international footprint is just as deep as his stateside base, built by years of slow, painstaking effort and tireless touring, with fans latching on to a creative force of nature who'll never sell his soul. And now, Solitary Tracks takes them deeper into the creative wild.
Embracing his lifelong drive to break new ground, Solitary Tracks is like nothing Moore has ever done. It's an album of intensity on all levels - vocally, lyrically, and sonically - as Moore focuses his incisive pen inward. Co-produced by Moore with Jaren Johnston and additional production by Oscar Charles and Jay Joyce, its first half marks a deep-feeling acknowledgement of his solitary place, while its second part is the start of a new phase. Taken together, they wrap a defiant sense of personal growth in a raw, roots-and-soul package. Freed up by a new, globally minded label partner in Virgin Music Group, Kip is once again in a position to trust his gut.
This spring, Moore will kick off his Solitary Tracks World Tour, which will take him across Canada, Europe, and the UK. It'll be followed by a run of US tour dates over the summer with Billy Currington. Tickets and select VIP packages are on sale now and can be purchased on his website.
Solitary Tracks Track List:
01) High Hopes
02) Solitary Tracks
03) Pretty Horses
04) Livin' Side
05) Around You
06) Half Full Cup
07) Bad Spot
08) Straight Line Boots
09) Rivers Don't Run
10) Burn
11) Like Ya Stole It
12) Southern Son
13) Learning As I Go
14) Alley Cat
15) Live Here to Work
16) Love And War
17) Flowers In December
18) Forever is a Lie
19) Wildfire
20) Tough Enough
21) Good Things Never Last
22) Take What You Can Get
23) Only Me
Tour Dates:
04/04 - Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom
04/05 - Penticton, BC @ South Okanagan Events Centre
04/06 - Victoria, BC @ Royal Theatre
04/10 - Lethbridge, AB @ ENMAX Centre
04/11 - Calgary, AB @ Cowboys Dance Hall
04/12 - Edmonton, AB @ Midway Music Hall
04/15 - Winnipeg, MB @ Club Regent Casino/Club Regent Event Centre
04/17 - Sault Ste. Marie, ON @ The Machine Shop
04/18 - Sudbury, ON @ The Grand
04/19 - London, ON @ London Music Hall
04/24 - Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall
04/25 - Montreal, QC @ Theatre Beanfield
05/17 - Stockholm, SW @ Nalen
05/18 - Oslo, NO @ Rockefeller Music Hall
05/21 - Hamburg, DE @ Docks
05/23 - Cologne, DE @ E-Werk
05/24 - Stuttgart, DE @ Im Wizemann - Halle
05/25 - Zurich, CH @ Kaufleuten
05/28 - Tilburg, NL @ 13
05/30 - Birmingham, UK @ Academy
05/31 - Leeds, UK @ Academy
06/01 - Belfast, UK @ SSE Arena
06/04 - Newcastle, UK @ City Hall
06/05 - Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro Arena
06/07 - London, UK @ Brixton Academy
06/08 - Manchester, UK @ Apollo
06/27 - St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre*
06/28 - Boca Raton, FL @ Mizner Park Amphitheater*
07/10 - Airway Heights, WA @ BECU Live at Northern Quest*
07/11 - Ben, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater*
07/18 - Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre*
07/19 - San Diego, CA @ Gallagher Square at Petco Park*
07/25 - Roanoke, VA @ Elmwood Park Amphitheater*
07/26 - Doswell, VA @ Servpro Pavilion*
08/01 - Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory*
08/02 - Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park*
09/05 - Toledo, OH @ Toledo Zoo Amphitheatre*
09/06 - Indianapolis, IN @ Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park*
09/12 - Wilmington, NC @ Live Oak Bank Pavilion*
09/13 - Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater*
09/19 - Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway*
09/20 - Gilford, NH @ BankNH Pavilion*
* with Billy Currington
