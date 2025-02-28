Koe Wetzel Day Arrives With 'Live from the Damn Near Normal Tour' Release

(EBM) In celebration of today's fan-favorite holiday, Koe Wetzel Day, POLLSTAR's "under-the-radar superstar" delivers a brand-new album, Live from the Damn Near Normal Tour, available everywhere now.

The 13-track live album captures the raw, raucous energy of Wetzel's 2024 Damn Near Normal Tour, featuring live recordings from Colonial Life Arena (Columbia, S.C.), the Moody Center (Austin, Texas) and Dickies Arena (Fort Worth, Texas). Available digitally now and for preorder as a 2LP Opaque White Vinyl, the album celebrates a setlist stacked with live recordings of songs such as the Platinum-certified, 5-week No. 1 "High Road," Platinum-certified "Sweet Dreams" and Gold-certified "Damn Near Normal" from his critically acclaimed album 9 Lives, which earned year-end best-of praise from prominent outlets Rolling Stone, Billboard, the Los Angeles Times, Tennessean, Holler and more, plus beloved catalog hits such as "Austin," "Love" and the iconic "February 28, 2016."

To mark the occasion of the unofficial holiday made famous by that song, Wetzel's own Riot Room will host a massive Koe Wetzel Day block party tonight, complete with flash tattoos, a Raising Cane's food truck, limited merch from Roll & Roll Denim, drink specials... and a surprise performance from Koe himself.

The origins of Koe Wetzel Day date back to the aforementioned February 28, 2016, when a legendary night out turned into an infamous moment in Koe Wetzel lore that now serves as an annual rallying point. As an added celebration of the day, Wetzel is giving back to fans with 28% off all regularly priced items via his online store for the full 24 hours, including vinyl and a fresh merch drop.

Having recently kicked off the year with a sold-out San Antonio Rodeo performance, Wetzel is poised to continue the strong momentum from the Damn Near Normal Tour into 2025 with upcoming performances at SXSW on March 13 and Stagecoach on April 26 before hitting the road with HARDY and Morgan Wallen this summer.

Live from the Damn Near Normal Tour Track List

1. Twister - Live from Dickies Arena, Fort Worth, TX

2. 9 Lives (Black Cat) - Live from Dickies Arena, Fort Worth, TX

3. April Showers - Live from Dickies Arena, Fort Worth, TX

4. Sundy or Mundy - Live from Colonial Life Arena, Columbia, SC

5. Austin - Live from Moody Center, Austin, TX

6. Good Times - Live from Moody Center, Austin, TX

7. Love - Live from Colonial Life Arena, Columbia, SC

8. Sweet Dreams - Live from Colonial Life Arena, Columbia, SC

9. Casamigos - Live from Colonial Life Arena, Columbia, SC

10. February 28, 2016 - Live from Dickies Arena, Fort Worth, TX

11. Drunk Driving - Live from Colonial Life Arena, Columbia, SC

12. Damn Near Normal - Live from Dickies Arena, Fort Worth, TX

13. High Road - Live from Dickies Arena, Fort Worth, TX

