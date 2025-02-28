Moe Bandy Honors 45th Anniversary of George Jones' 'He Stopped Loving Her Today'

(2911) Country music legend Moe Bandy honors George Jones for the 45th anniversary of "He Stopped Loving Her Today" by releasing his version as the latest single from his upcoming album, 'Songs I Missed.'
Written by Bobby Braddock and Curley Putman, the song became a #1 hit for Jones in 1980 and was ranked among Rolling Stone's '500 Greatest Songs of All Time.'
The single premiered yesterday by Dillon Weldon & Drifting Cowboy Podcast and is now available on Instagram, Threads, TikTok, Facebook, YouTube, and Spotify. Produced by Jimmy Capps, 'Songs I Missed' is a collection of Bandy's renditions of timeless country classics and will be released on May 2nd, 2025, via StarVista Music.
"Every country singer, if they're being completely honest, would probably admit they wish they had recorded 'He Stopped Loving Her Today,'" says Moe Bandy. "That being said, no one could have delivered it the way George Jones did. The heart and emotion he poured into every note made it truly his own. We can all wish, but that song found its rightful owner. I loved George and wanted to honor him with this tribute."
One of America's all-time leading classic country music artists, Moe Bandy's long string of hits includes "Bandy The Rodeo Clown," "Hank Williams, You Wrote My Life," "Till I'm Too Old To Die Young," "Americana," "It's A Cheatin' Situation," "Just Good Ol' Boys," "Barstool Mountain," "I Cheated Me Right Out of You," "I Just Started Hatin' Cheatin' Songs Today," "Rodeo Romeo," "You Haven't Heard the Last of Me," "Holding The Bag" and dozens of other chart-toppers.
Whether writing, recording new songs, or traveling the world performing, Moe has one of the busiest schedules in show business. He has amassed 10 #1 hits, 40 Top Ten hits, and 5 Gold Albums. He has also won the ACM Song of the Year award, the ACM Most Promising Male Vocalist of the Year award, the American Video of the Year award, and the ACM and CMA Duet of the Year awards.
Fans can catch up with Moe on tour in the coming weeks:
MAR 06 - Grand Ole Opry / Nashville, Tenn.
MAR 07 - The Liberty Showcase Theater / Liberty, N.C.
MAR 08 - Old Dominion Barn Dance / Hopewell, Va. (with Joe Stampley)
MAR 09 - Tuck's Bar / Minor Hill, Tenn.
MAR 13 - Main Street Crossing / Tomball, Texas
MAR 14 - Granbury Live / Granbury, Texas
MAR 15 - Brady Civic Center / Brady, Texas
MAR 22 - Jackson Street Jams / Burnet, Texas
APR 12 - Texas Pride / Adkins, Texas
APR 26 - Smithville Jamboree / Smithville, Texas (with Joe Stampley)
MAY 02 - Blackhawk Creek Grill / Whitehouse, Texas
MAY 03 - Downtown San Saba / San Saba, Texas
JUN 06 - The Pines Theater / Lufkin, Texas
JUN 07 - 11th Street Cowboy Bar / Bandera, Texas
JUL 18 - Spencer Theater / Alto, N.M.
AUG 22 - Private Event / Kingsport, Tenn.
OCT 09 - Clay Cooper Theater / Branson, Mo.
Moe Bandy Shares His Take On 'Pure Love'
Moe Bandy Celebrates 40th Anniversary Of 'Let's Get Over Them Together' With Becky Hobbs
2025 Warped Tour Lineup Announced- Kevin Cronin Explains 'Heartbreaking' End Of REO Speedwagon- NEEDTOBREATHE Team With Tori Kelly- more
Slayer, Avenged Sevenfold Lead Louder Than Life Lineup- Pink Floyd at Pompeii Coming To Theaters- Dickey Betts Concert To Be Livestreamed For Free- more
Kip Moore Shares 'Solitary Tracks' Video As New Album Arrives- Clay Walker Gets Reflective With 'Cowboys In Heaven'- Koe Wetzel Day Arrives- more
Sites and Sounds: Cheap Trick to Headline Pure Imagination Festival in Arizona
Road Trip: A Music Fan's Guide to Clarksville, Tennessee
Harakiri for the Sky - Scorched Earth
On The Record: Exclusive Record Store Day Vinyl From Queen, John Lennon, U2 and Many Others
Caught In The Act: Lynch Mob Live 2025
The Dead Daisies Take On Blues Classic 'Crossroads'
Neil Young Announces 'Coastal: The Soundtrack'
Motorhead Share 1979 Top Of The Pops Performance Of Bomber
Singled Out: The Steve Bardwil Band's Wonder Of It All
2025 Warped Tour Lineup Announced
Kevin Cronin Explains 'Heartbreaking' End Of REO Speedwagon
NEEDTOBREATHE Team With Tori Kelly For 'I've Got A Story'
Magnolia Park Stream New Track 'WORSHIP'