Moe Bandy Honors 45th Anniversary of George Jones' 'He Stopped Loving Her Today'

(2911) Country music legend Moe Bandy honors George Jones for the 45th anniversary of "He Stopped Loving Her Today" by releasing his version as the latest single from his upcoming album, 'Songs I Missed.'

Written by Bobby Braddock and Curley Putman, the song became a #1 hit for Jones in 1980 and was ranked among Rolling Stone's '500 Greatest Songs of All Time.'

The single premiered yesterday by Dillon Weldon & Drifting Cowboy Podcast and is now available on Instagram, Threads, TikTok, Facebook, YouTube, and Spotify. Produced by Jimmy Capps, 'Songs I Missed' is a collection of Bandy's renditions of timeless country classics and will be released on May 2nd, 2025, via StarVista Music.

"Every country singer, if they're being completely honest, would probably admit they wish they had recorded 'He Stopped Loving Her Today,'" says Moe Bandy. "That being said, no one could have delivered it the way George Jones did. The heart and emotion he poured into every note made it truly his own. We can all wish, but that song found its rightful owner. I loved George and wanted to honor him with this tribute."

One of America's all-time leading classic country music artists, Moe Bandy's long string of hits includes "Bandy The Rodeo Clown," "Hank Williams, You Wrote My Life," "Till I'm Too Old To Die Young," "Americana," "It's A Cheatin' Situation," "Just Good Ol' Boys," "Barstool Mountain," "I Cheated Me Right Out of You," "I Just Started Hatin' Cheatin' Songs Today," "Rodeo Romeo," "You Haven't Heard the Last of Me," "Holding The Bag" and dozens of other chart-toppers.

Whether writing, recording new songs, or traveling the world performing, Moe has one of the busiest schedules in show business. He has amassed 10 #1 hits, 40 Top Ten hits, and 5 Gold Albums. He has also won the ACM Song of the Year award, the ACM Most Promising Male Vocalist of the Year award, the American Video of the Year award, and the ACM and CMA Duet of the Year awards.

Fans can catch up with Moe on tour in the coming weeks:

MAR 06 - Grand Ole Opry / Nashville, Tenn.

MAR 07 - The Liberty Showcase Theater / Liberty, N.C.

MAR 08 - Old Dominion Barn Dance / Hopewell, Va. (with Joe Stampley)

MAR 09 - Tuck's Bar / Minor Hill, Tenn.

MAR 13 - Main Street Crossing / Tomball, Texas

MAR 14 - Granbury Live / Granbury, Texas

MAR 15 - Brady Civic Center / Brady, Texas

MAR 22 - Jackson Street Jams / Burnet, Texas

APR 12 - Texas Pride / Adkins, Texas

APR 26 - Smithville Jamboree / Smithville, Texas (with Joe Stampley)

MAY 02 - Blackhawk Creek Grill / Whitehouse, Texas

MAY 03 - Downtown San Saba / San Saba, Texas

JUN 06 - The Pines Theater / Lufkin, Texas

JUN 07 - 11th Street Cowboy Bar / Bandera, Texas

JUL 18 - Spencer Theater / Alto, N.M.

AUG 22 - Private Event / Kingsport, Tenn.

OCT 09 - Clay Cooper Theater / Branson, Mo.

