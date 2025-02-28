Neil Young Announces 'Coastal: The Soundtrack'

(WR) For Neil Young, music and film have always had a very long and close relationship. Not long after the rock & roll master started making records, he turned to the movie camera. Coastal: The Soundtrack is a live recording and companion piece to the filmed, Daryl Hannah-directed tour documentary recorded during Young's 2023 Coastal solo tour.
The album, scheduled for April 18 release, features 11-songs selected from Young's 60-year career, recorded live on his 2023 tour, ranging from "I Am a Child" to "Vampire Blues," and featuring Young on guitars, piano and harmonica. It is as intimate a live album as Neil Young has ever recorded, created at a time when the world was coming out of hibernation from the Covid pandemic. Recorded in several cities, it is an album for the ages as the singer-songwriter finds new emotional power in 11 of his songs.
Coastal: The Soundtrack will be available in all formats including, black vinyl, CD, digital and Dolby Atmos. A limited edition clear vinyl pressing with exclusive poster will be available via The Greedy Hand Store at Neil Young Archives (NYA) and Indie retailers only.
The Coastal film, screening in theaters for one night only on April 17, was shot and directed by acclaimed filmmaker and Young's wife, Daryl Hannah and will be distributed worldwide by Trafalgar Releasing. The film is a personal, behind-the-scenes documentary on Neil Young as he cruises the coast on his 2023 solo US tour, giving an up-close and intimate view into the life of one of history's most iconic songwriters and musicians. Capturing Young as he navigates a return to the stage post-Covid, Hannah allows the audience to be an observing participant in a rare, candid peek behind the curtain of this unguarded iconoclast. It's a celebration of living that has been a long time coming, and illuminates up close and personal who Neil Young is, where he came from, and in many ways, where he was going: Coastal.
Tickets are available starting March 6.
Coastal Track Listing:
Side One:
1. I'm The Ocean
2. Comes A Time
3. Love Earth
4. Prime Of Life
5. Throw Your Hatred Down
Side Two:
1. Vampire Blues
2. When I Hold You In My Arms
3. Expecting To Fly
4. Song X
5. I Am A Child
6. Don't Forget Love
Coastal was produced and mixed by The Volume Dealers: Neil Young & Niko Bolas.
Mixed at: The Surf Shack Studios, Ventura, CA.
Assistant Engineer: Sterling Uhl.
Recorded live by: John Hausmann.
Mastered by: Bernie Grundman.
Coastal Artwork by: Lauren Fisher and Daryl Hannah.
Performed by:
Neil Young: Guitars, Piano, Harmonicas, Vocal
Bob Rice: Piano on "When I Hold You In My Arms"
