Smile Empty Soul Stream 'Swan Song' EP

(OMG) Alternative rock band Smile Empty Soul released their highly anticipated EP Swan Song through TLG|ZOID, distributed by Virgin Music Group today. Stream it here. The band, known for their signature blend of gritty rock and emotionally charged lyrics, has been teasing fans with the release of the individual tracks leading up to the full EP. The complete digital release dropped today, while the CD & limited edition colored vinyl will be available on April 11, 2025.

"I'm really excited for the 'Swan Song' release, as this is a quality batch of songs that I've worked very hard on. I feel it's one of our most mature releases to date and I really hope our fans like it," says Sean Danielsen.

Swan Song was written and produced by the band's frontman, Sean Danielsen, who's known for his distinctive songwriting and raw vocal delivery. The EP was engineered by Brian Scheffer and mixed and mastered by Eddie Wohl, whose expertise has shaped the sound of many notable rock acts. Together, they've created a powerful collection of tracks.

In support of the new EP, Smile Empty Soul will be co-headling with Tantric on the Breakdown in a Bottle tour beginning March 5th in Hobbs, NM at Diamond Dil's.

Breakdown in a Bottle tour:

3/5 Hobbs NM, Diamond Dil's

3/6 Portales NM, Uncle Mikes

3/8 Roswell NM, The Liberty

3/9 Lubbock TX, Jake's Sports Cafe

3/12 Oklahoma City OK, Beam Live

3/14 Fort Smith AR, The Majestic

3/15 Waco TX, The Backyard

3/16 Fort Worth TX, The Rail

3/17 Tulsa OK, The Vanguard

3/18 Wichita KS, Barleycorn's

3/21 Crowley LA, Sam's Place

3/22 Prattville AL, The Bottom(no Tantric)

3/23 Little Rock AR, Rev Room(no Tantric)

5/15 Daytona Beach, FL Welcome to Rockville

