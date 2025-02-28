The Dead Daisies Take On Blues Classic 'Crossroads'

(PPR) The Dead Daisies are stepping into blues history with the release of "Crossroads," the first single from their upcoming album Lookin' For Trouble, out May 30th via Fame / Malaco Records. The song, immortalized by Delta blues pioneer Robert Johnson, has been reimagined with the band's signature firepower, delivering a high-energy, soul-drenched performance that bridges past and present.

Few songs in American music carry as much myth and mystique as "Crossroads." Johnson's 1936 original-recorded in a single take-gave rise to one of blues' most enduring legends: that he met the devil at a Mississippi crossroads and exchanged his soul for unearthly guitar prowess. Whether fact or folklore, "Crossroads" became the foundation of modern blues, later electrified by Cream in 1968 and inspiring generations of musicians. Now, The Dead Daisies put their own stamp on the song, channeling its raw emotion with blistering guitars, driving rhythms, and an impassioned vocal performance.

"When I first heard Blues it was through the music of bands like Led Zeppelin and The Rolling Stones," says vocalist John Corabi. "The deeper I researched the music of my heroes the deeper I got into the history or origins. The Blues in my opinion has influenced EVERY genre of music we listen to, with the exception of classical. I would refer to it as 'The Soul' of music and I hope you love our interpretations of these songs as much as we loved playing them."

"'Crossroads,' by Delta bluesman Robert Johnson has created a myth so large that it's been etched into the very foundation of rock n roll lore," adds bassist Michael Devin. "They say Johnson gave up his soul in exchange for his musical genius. Many bands have covered 'Crossroads' over the years, now we've covered it in our own way."

Lookin' For Trouble, The Dead Daisies' first full-length blues album, is both a tribute to the genre's pioneers and a bold new chapter for the band. The album reimagines classic blues songs with the band's signature firepower, and was born in March 2024 during sessions for their upcoming rock album, Light 'Em Up. After recording at Sienna Studios in Nashville, the band moved to Muscle Shoals, Alabama, to complete the album at the iconic FAME Studios.

Stepping into the same space where legends like Aretha Franklin, Wilson Pickett, and Etta James recorded their classic hits, the band-John Corabi (Mötley Crüe, The Scream), David Lowy (Red Phoenix, Mink), Doug Aldrich (Whitesnake, Dio), Michael Devin (Whitesnake, Lynch Mob), and drummer Sarah Tomek (Steven Tyler Band, Samantha Fish)-found themselves drawn into the deep musical legacy of the blues. After their rock sessions wrapped each night, they started jamming on blues classics for fun. But producer Marti Frederiksen quickly recognized the magic happening and pressed record.

What started as impromptu late-night sessions evolved into Lookin' For Trouble, an album that crackles with the raw energy and rebellious spirit that made blues the foundation of rock 'n' roll.

"The blues had many names back in the day, and they all had unwarranted negative connotations," says Corabi. The title Lookin' For Trouble nods to this history-an era when blues was called 'the Devil's Music,' feared for its themes of rebellion, hardship, and sensuality.

For over a decade, The Dead Daisies have been captivating audiences with their no-holds-barred rock sound, channeling the grit and soul of classic '70s rock into modern anthems. With seven studio albums, a live album, a covers album, and a Best Of collection under their belt, the band has shared stages with rock royalty including Kiss, Guns N' Roses, Scorpions, Aerosmith, Def Leppard, and many more.

With Lookin' For Trouble set for release on May 30th via Fame / Malaco Records, the band is keeping the momentum rolling. Their Light 'Em Up tour, which has already brought their high-voltage rock show to audiences across the US, UK, and Europe, continues into 2024, and they'll be hitting the road again in 2025 for a UK and European tour that will showcase both their signature rock anthems and their new blues-driven sound.

