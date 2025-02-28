The Funeral Portrait Recruit Ivan Moody For 'Holy Water'

(SRO) The Funeral Portrait will release a deluxe edition of their critically acclaimed second album, Greetings From Suffocate City, on June 13 via Better Noise Music. Ahead of the album's release, they've today (February 28) unveiled an instant grat track with pre-orders of a new version of "Holy Water."

It now features guest vocals by Ivan Moody of Five Finger Death Punch, with whom The Funeral Portrait toured in 2024. Moody's powerful and distinctively rugged vocals bring an exciting new element to the track. The song has been making a huge impact at radio in its first week and debuting on Billboard's "Mainstream Rock Tracks" chart at #21, while a video for the song will be released Friday, March 28.

Pre-orders for the digital, CD and vinyl copies of the deluxe edition of Greetings From Suffocate City are available today here. The digital deluxe collection will include 24 songs, including "Holy Water" feat. Ivan Moody, songs from the Cassanova EP and the From Beyond The Abyss EP, as well as the recently released version of "Hearse for Two" feat. Lilith Czar and three brand new songs, "Skinny Lies," "Evergreen," and "Lost Boy." The vinyl and CD two-disc deluxe packages feature 21 tracks, one of which is exclusive to the physical formats ("Friends Like These").

"'Holy Water' has always been one of the most personal and cathartic songs I've ever written," explains THE FUNERAL PORTRAIT's Lee Jennings. "It's about confronting your darkest moments and finding the strength to cleanse yourself of the weight they carry. Seeing the connection its made with fans, especially during our live shows, has been beyond powerful-watching the crowd scream the lyrics back at us is proof that music really can heal. Having Ivan Moody join us on this track took it to another level. His energy, passion, and personal story made him the perfect voice to help tell this chapter, and we couldn't be more honored to have him be part of it."

"Before our tour together, I wasn't too familiar with The Funeral Portrait's music, so I didn't know what to expect," says Ivan Moody. "But after watching them night after night, seeing how they commanded the stage and connected with the crowd, I was absolutely hooked. The passion, intensity, and raw emotion they bring to their performances make them one of the most exciting new bands out there. And Lee's voice? Absolutely incredible-one of my favorite new singers! We had talked about collaborating before the tour, but the timing never worked out. Then, while speeding down the highway, I heard 'Holy Water' on the radio and couldn't help but sing along. What an amazing track! It immediately brought back the idea of working together, so I hit up Lee about the possibility of me redoing the song with them. Luckily, he was all in-and here we are....The rest is history."

