The Vapors Hit Back With 'Wasp In A Jar'

(Reybee) Wasp In A Jar, The Vapors new full-length, has been welcomed with open arms from critics and fans alike. Music mensch Ira Robbins in the seminal Trouser Press praised, "As if the group had been carefully preserved in amber since Jimmy Carter was president, Wasp In A Jar sounds straight outta 1979, with all the energy, spit and look-at-us enthusiasm great new wave records had back then... [Vocalist DAVE] FENTON is in fine form here, with gobs more spunk than he should be capable of... a collection of consistently strong material." U.K.'s Beat Magazine characterizes the album as "fast-paced, punchy, and full of expertly crafted hooks." The renowned New Wave/Punk veterans' album is out today, February 28th, 2025 via Vapors Own Records and via Red Chuck Records through Bandcamp in the US.

With 14 new songs of punk fury and New Wave swagger, Wasp In A Jar packs a punch. "Wasp In A Jar delivers that classic Vapors sound fans love and expect- a surf-punk record in the age of social media and reality TV..." I'm Music Magazine writes. Wildfire Music chimes in, "The Vapors continue to find the fun in their work at 45 years from their recorded debut.

Kicking off with its first single, the adrenaline-infused "Hit The Ground Running", Wasp In A Jar is proof positive that the legendary punks have lost none of their exuberance or vigor. Venerated punk zine Highwire Daze says of the track, "Opening track 'Hit The Ground Running' retains the breakneck rhythms that fans know and love from their previous releases." Built around classic punk riffage, with a chorus that opens up and toys with expectation, this was the ideal track with which to 'start as one means to go on'," says bassist STEVE SMITH about the song. "We look at the band with the philosophy of Viv Savage from Spinal Tap: 'Have a good time all the time'. Getting together and playing music is still really fun for us -bouncing ideas off each other and trying different things."

With nary a moment to catch a breath after the album opener "Hit The Ground Running," The Vapors follow it up with "The Human Race" which Danny describes as a kind of "ballad of The Vapors." "Carry On," a statement about the current climate ("When the government needs to know / That's when the government needs to go"), weaves around shimmering arpeggiated chords and lead vocalist and rhythm guitarist Dave Fenton's haunting vocal lines ("Carry on / As if nothing happened / Carry on / Like we did before") before evolving into an epic and soaring outro that begs for an audience singalong.

Best known for their major worldwide 1980 hit "Turning Japanese," The Vapors originally split in 1981 after two short years producing six singles, two albums, three major US tours, an Australian tour, and countless shows in the UK. After a 35-year hiatus, the band reformed for a series of four shows in Ireland and England in 2016 which were so well received that they continue to tour extensively, with over 160 gigs played since, with a comeback album, Together, in 2020 and several download singles released along the way.

The Vapors is Dave Fenton (lead vocals, rhythm guitar), Steve Smith (bass), Michael Bowes (drums), Danny Fenton (guitar). Wasp In A Jar is available now via Vapors Own Records (and via Red Chuck Records through Bandcamp in the US) and was recorded and produced by Michael Giblin (The Split Squad) at Mechanicsburg, PA and mastered by Greg Reierson at Rare Form Mastering.

