Watch Barefoot Joe's 'Don't Die Truck' Video

(PN) Barefoot Joe releases new project "Don't Die Truck." The single and music video are out now. Barefoot Joe brings a fresh, fun twist to country music with "Don't Die Truck," a song that mixes grit, humor, and a bit of mechanical chaos. In this classic country tune, Joe sings about his aging truck, which is threatening to ruin his final push to reach the woman he cares about. As the truck sputters and shakes, Joe's determination only grows, turning a roadside struggle into a true test of commitment. With lines like, "Pushin' three hundred thousand miles and pushin' my luck," Joe captures the perseverance we all feel when the road gets tough, and the finish line feels far out of reach.
The music video for "Don't Die Truck" brings this fun tale to life with plenty of adventure and a few setbacks along the way. This time, it's Joe's lady love behind the wheel, doing everything she can to reach him despite the truck's constant breakdowns. From popping the hood and getting her hands dirty to making quick pit stops, every mile brings a new challenge, but she's determined to keep going. The journey down winding backroads and through small towns is filled with setbacks, but her spirit never wavers, proving that sometimes the ride is just as important as the destination. Packed with adventure and a good dose of humor, the video highlights the tough, unpredictable road ahead.
It's a perfect match for the song's energy - showing that, no matter the struggle, the drive to keep going is what makes the journey worthwhile. Will she make it to her destination in time? Watch the video to see how the ride unfolds and whether the trusty old truck can hold it together long enough for a happy ending.
Barefoot Joe's electrifying stage presence and deeply personal lyrics have earned him a growing fanbase, from sold-out shows across the Southeast to radio play on prominent regional stations. The 2024 Josie Music Awards recognized him with "Country Song of the Year" alongside DANJO duo partner Danny Kensy, cementing Joe as an artist with something unique and powerful to say. Joe has been praised by Holler, The Academy of Country Music, Music Row Magazine, and more. He's no stranger to sharing the stage with the brightest stars in the country genre, and "Don't Die Truck" is just the latest example of his undeniable talent.
Watch Barefoot Joe's Self-Directed 'Soulmate' Video
Danjo Release 'Girls on the Dance Floor' Video
2025 Warped Tour Lineup Announced- Kevin Cronin Explains 'Heartbreaking' End Of REO Speedwagon- NEEDTOBREATHE Team With Tori Kelly- more
Slayer, Avenged Sevenfold Lead Louder Than Life Lineup- Pink Floyd at Pompeii Coming To Theaters- Dickey Betts Concert To Be Livestreamed For Free- more
Kip Moore Shares 'Solitary Tracks' Video As New Album Arrives- Clay Walker Gets Reflective With 'Cowboys In Heaven'- Koe Wetzel Day Arrives- more
Sites and Sounds: Cheap Trick to Headline Pure Imagination Festival in Arizona
Road Trip: A Music Fan's Guide to Clarksville, Tennessee
Harakiri for the Sky - Scorched Earth
On The Record: Exclusive Record Store Day Vinyl From Queen, John Lennon, U2 and Many Others
Caught In The Act: Lynch Mob Live 2025
The Dead Daisies Take On Blues Classic 'Crossroads'
Neil Young Announces 'Coastal: The Soundtrack'
Motorhead Share 1979 Top Of The Pops Performance Of Bomber
Singled Out: The Steve Bardwil Band's Wonder Of It All
2025 Warped Tour Lineup Announced
Kevin Cronin Explains 'Heartbreaking' End Of REO Speedwagon
NEEDTOBREATHE Team With Tori Kelly For 'I've Got A Story'
Magnolia Park Stream New Track 'WORSHIP'