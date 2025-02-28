Watch Barefoot Joe's 'Don't Die Truck' Video

(PN) Barefoot Joe releases new project "Don't Die Truck." The single and music video are out now. Barefoot Joe brings a fresh, fun twist to country music with "Don't Die Truck," a song that mixes grit, humor, and a bit of mechanical chaos. In this classic country tune, Joe sings about his aging truck, which is threatening to ruin his final push to reach the woman he cares about. As the truck sputters and shakes, Joe's determination only grows, turning a roadside struggle into a true test of commitment. With lines like, "Pushin' three hundred thousand miles and pushin' my luck," Joe captures the perseverance we all feel when the road gets tough, and the finish line feels far out of reach.

The music video for "Don't Die Truck" brings this fun tale to life with plenty of adventure and a few setbacks along the way. This time, it's Joe's lady love behind the wheel, doing everything she can to reach him despite the truck's constant breakdowns. From popping the hood and getting her hands dirty to making quick pit stops, every mile brings a new challenge, but she's determined to keep going. The journey down winding backroads and through small towns is filled with setbacks, but her spirit never wavers, proving that sometimes the ride is just as important as the destination. Packed with adventure and a good dose of humor, the video highlights the tough, unpredictable road ahead.

It's a perfect match for the song's energy - showing that, no matter the struggle, the drive to keep going is what makes the journey worthwhile. Will she make it to her destination in time? Watch the video to see how the ride unfolds and whether the trusty old truck can hold it together long enough for a happy ending.

Barefoot Joe's electrifying stage presence and deeply personal lyrics have earned him a growing fanbase, from sold-out shows across the Southeast to radio play on prominent regional stations. The 2024 Josie Music Awards recognized him with "Country Song of the Year" alongside DANJO duo partner Danny Kensy, cementing Joe as an artist with something unique and powerful to say. Joe has been praised by Holler, The Academy of Country Music, Music Row Magazine, and more. He's no stranger to sharing the stage with the brightest stars in the country genre, and "Don't Die Truck" is just the latest example of his undeniable talent.

Related Stories

Watch Barefoot Joe's Self-Directed 'Soulmate' Video

Danjo Release 'Girls on the Dance Floor' Video

News > Barefoot Joe