Wesko Shares New Single 'Where The Love Goes'

(WR) Rising North Carolina based singer-songwriter Wesko shares a vulnerable and vibrant new single entitled "Where The Love Goes" out now via Warner Records.

Across the song, lithely plucked acoustic guitar accents his heartfelt delivery. Evoking a palpable sense of longing, he sets the scene with a gentle lamentation, "I've held a spark, and I've watched it die." The chorus teems with emotion as he wrestles with the ups and downs of romance and relationships, "I can't say love's been too kind...It's gone like a '73 Cadillac Coupe DeVille." As the song reaches its climax, these feelings fade off with soft feedback in the distance.

It lands in the wake of "Too Young To Die" and "Hopeless Son." Last year, he unveiled "Helene (The Carolina Taping)." Reflecting the pain of the region in the wake of Hurricane Helene, he pledged a donation of 50% of all proceeds generated by the song to the North Carolina Community Foundation Disaster Release Fund.

After hearing "Helene," country superstar Luke Combs personally invited Wesko to perform at the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC as part of the Concert for Carolina. Taking the stage, Combs introduced him, and he captivated a capacity crowd of 82,000 with a heart-wrenching rendition of the song. He notably joined a powerhouse bill with Eric Church, The Avett Brothers, Scotty McCreery, Sheryl Crow, and Keith Urban. The event raised over $24 million for Hurricane Helene relief.

Hailing from Kenansville, NC, Wesko has quietly emerged as a country maverick with a knack for "real cowboy tunes," as he calls 'em. Inspired by everyone from Neil Young and Eric Church to My Chemical Romance and Green Day, he has architected a raw and real style of his own. No stranger to hard work, he has impressively balanced a full academic schedule at The University of Mount Olive, all the while working an intense full-time job as a foreman for an erosion control company and gaining traction on songs such as "Burning House" and "No Surprise." He also notably attracted an audience one-fan-at-a-time, gaining momentum locally and magnifying his imprint on social media. Inking a deal with underscore works recordings / Warner Records in 2024, Wesko holds nothing back on his debut Lost Boys EP with more to come.

