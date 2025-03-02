Craig Morgan Delivers 'American Soundtrack' As He Hits The Road With Blake Shelton

Country star Craig Morgan has just released his "American Soundtrack" EP and is set to perform the title track of the record on Fox & Friends (Fox News) on March 6th.

The new EP arrives as Morgan hits the road supporting Blake Shelton on his Friends & Heroes" 2025 Tour that runs until March 22nd where it wraps up in State College, PA at the Bryce Jordan Center.

BBR shared these details about the EP: Morgan has long represented the hard-working, God-fearing people who are the backbone of America. He co-wrote all but one of the EP's six tracks, and each song on American Soundtrack is infused with the singer and soldier's faith and patriotism. He shares, "I believe most people in this nation can relate to something in each song on this project. I absolutely love songwriting. God has given me a gift that allows me to impact other people's lives. That is a blessing and I've learned not to take it for granted."

American Soundtrack Track Listing

1. American Soundtrack (Craig Morgan, Phil O'Donnell, Dan Couch)

2. Roots (Craig Morgan, Phil O'Donnell, Rob Pennington)

3. God's Problems (Phil O'Donnell, Wade Kirby, Carlo Colasacco, Styles Haury)

4. Country Education (Craig Morgan, Phil O'Donnell, Wade Kirby)

5. Blue Collar Prayer ((Craig Morgan, Phil O'Donnell, Matt Willis)

6. Who I'm From (Craig Morgan, Phil O'Donnell, Chris Wallin, Ira Dean)

Produced by Phil O'Donnell and Craig Morgan

American Soundtrack releases as Morgan joins Shelton on his "Friends & Heroes" 2025 Tour. Visit CraigMorgan.com for tickets.

BLAKE SHELTON'S "FRIENDS & HEROES" 2025 TOUR

March 6 - Newark, NJ / Prudential Center

March 7 - Boston, MA / TD Garden

March 8 - Albany, NY / MVP Arena

March 13 - Greenville, SC / Bon Secours Wellness Arena

March 14 - North Charleston, SC / North Charleston Coliseum

March 15 - Atlanta, GA / State Farm Arena

March 20 - Baltimore, MD / CFG Bank Arena

March 21 - Uncasville, CT / Mohegan Sun Arena

March 22 -State College, PA / Bryce Jordan Center

