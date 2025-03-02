elbow Announce First US Tour Since 2020

(High Rise) elbow have announced that they are returning to the US for the first time since 2020, and their first East Coast and Canada shows since 2017, bringing their critically acclaimed catalog across North America for a headlining tour announced today.

Starting in Washington, D.C. on September 26, the band will be making 14 stops across the country, winding their way to the west coast and finishing at The Wiltern in Los Angeles on October 16.

Today's tour announcement follows their latest single release 'Adriana Again,' continuing the band's desire to keep their output upbeat and experimental and follows their most recent album 'AUDIO VERTIGO' which earned the band their fourth number 1 in the UK.

elbow are currently working on new music and plan to release a new EP later this year.

NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES

09/26 - 9:30 Club - Washington, DC

09/27 - Brooklyn Bowl Philadelphia, Philadelphia, PA

09/29 - Brooklyn Steel - Brooklyn, NY

10/02 - Roadrunner - Boston, MA

10/03 - MTELUS - Montreal, QC

10/04 - HISTORY - Toronto, ON

10/06 - The Riviera Theatre - Chicago, IL

10/07 - First Avenue - Main Room - Minneapolis, MN

10/09 - Summit - Denver, CO

10/10 - The Union Event Center - Salt Lake City, UT

10/12 - The Showbox - Seattle, WA

10/13 - Revolution Hall - Portland, OR

10/15 - Fox Theater - Oakland, CA

10/16 - The Wiltern - Los Angeles, CA

Related Stories

News > elbow