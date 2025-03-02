Luke Tyler Shelton Gets Animated For 'Hell Of A Ride'

Luke Tyler Shelton has shared an animated visualizer video for his brand new single "Hell Of A Ride" that was just released by Concord Records. We were sent the following details:

Recorded with a full band at Sound Studios in Hollywood alongside Shooter Jennings and Jonathan Wilson, Shelton set out to create a sound that is less produced and more authentic.

The result is soul-soothing rock-and-roll at a windows-down, cruising pace. With a style informed by his DIY community that holds a mirror to the near-mythic creative hotbed of early-70s Laurel Canyon, Shelton calls back a faraway time at the crossroads of country-rock, folk-pop, and Southern soul.

"This song is loose, it's fun, and it has a great back beat for dancing, which I think is what mainly sets it apart from my first four singles," shares Shelton."It's a sweet love song, granted with a bit of innuendo."

