Luke Tyler Shelton Gets Animated For 'Hell Of A Ride'

Luke Tyler Shelton has shared an animated visualizer video for his brand new single "Hell Of A Ride" that was just released by Concord Records. We were sent the following details:
Recorded with a full band at Sound Studios in Hollywood alongside Shooter Jennings and Jonathan Wilson, Shelton set out to create a sound that is less produced and more authentic.
The result is soul-soothing rock-and-roll at a windows-down, cruising pace. With a style informed by his DIY community that holds a mirror to the near-mythic creative hotbed of early-70s Laurel Canyon, Shelton calls back a faraway time at the crossroads of country-rock, folk-pop, and Southern soul.
"This song is loose, it's fun, and it has a great back beat for dancing, which I think is what mainly sets it apart from my first four singles," shares Shelton."It's a sweet love song, granted with a bit of innuendo."
Legendary New York Dolls Frontman David Johansen Dead At 75- Axl Rose Misconceptions Addressed By Tracii Guns- more
Aerosmith Offshoot Close Enemies Go 'Inside Out' With New Single- Damiano David Takes Fans To Prison With 'Next Summer' Video- Joe Bonamassa- more
Craig Morgan Delivers 'American Soundtrack' As He Hits The Road With Blake Shelton- Zach Top Reveals 'Don't Cheat In Our Home Town Feat Billy Strings' Video- more
Sites and Sounds: Cheap Trick to Headline Pure Imagination Festival in Arizona
Road Trip: A Music Fan's Guide to Clarksville, Tennessee
Harakiri for the Sky - Scorched Earth
On The Record: Exclusive Record Store Day Vinyl From Queen, John Lennon, U2 and Many Others
Caught In The Act: Lynch Mob Live 2025
Axl Rose Misconceptions Addressed By Tracii Guns
Tarja Announces Circus Life Package With 'Shadow Play (Live in Bucharest)' Video
Riley's L.A. Guns Call It Quits
Watch Herman Rarebell & Friends' 'Love is a Battlefield' Video
Legendary New York Dolls Frontman David Johansen Dead At 75
Singled Out: Sawyer Utah's REMINDED
Aerosmith Offshoot Close Enemies Go 'Inside Out' With New Single
Damiano David Takes Fans To Prison With 'Next Summer' Video