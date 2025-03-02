Malcolm Todd And Omar Apollo Takes Fans To Fight Club With 'Bleed' Video

Malcolm Todd has announced his forthcoming self-titled debut album by releasing a music video for the first single, "Bleed", that features Omar Apollo. Columbia Records shared: The Aidan Cullen-directed video features Malcolm and Omar at an underground fight club in New York City. The video is filled with numerous cameos from the likes of Jack Harlow to Keith William Richards (Uncut Gems).

Speaking about the new single Malcolm shares, "'Bleed' started with the idea of making a song purely to dance to. I had never really tried to do that before. It was sort of a joke at first. The more we worked on the song the more the idea made sense. It just got better and better. Now it's one of my favorite songs on my upcoming album."

"Bleed" explores the turbulent highs and lows of love and heartbreak, capturing the raw intensity of longing and deep connection. Omar Apollo complements Malcolm's energy adding his smooth vocals to the track. The two artists became friends after Malcolm opened for Omar Apollo on tour last year captivating audiences across the country, including at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles.

Sharing about working with Omar Apollo, Malcolm notes, "Omar was the first person I thought of when the idea for 'Bleed' started. Getting to work on music with him was a dream come true. From listening to him in high school, to opening on tour for him, and now putting out a song together. It's been awesome. He instilled a lot of confidence in me while putting this song together."

As a whole the forthcoming album embraces a variety of genres including alternative rock, R&B and pop, while diving into themes of new love and transitioning into adulthood. The self-titled work is his most comprehensive, open and vulnerable body of work yet and includes previous single "Chest Pain," which is quickly climbing across streaming and socials with over 40M streams and counting.

The announcement follows a momentous 2024, which saw the release of Malcolm Todd's project Sweet Boy and his sold out North American headline tour in addition to performing at Lollapalooza and Austin City Limits. Malcolm Todd is steadily rising in the music scene blending a variety of genres and generating excitement for what lies ahead.

Related Stories

Malcolm Todd Delivers 'Comfort Me' Video

Malcolm Todd Streams New Song 'Earrings'

Malcolm Todd Premieres 'Hot In NY' Video

News > Malcolm Todd