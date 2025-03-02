Ryan Nelson Will 'Hold You To It' With New Single

Country star Ryan Nelson has released a brand new single entitled "Hold You To It" that is available on all digital streaming platforms now. Publicity Nation shared the following details:
Ryan Nelson's "Hold You To It" is a Southern love song with edge and passion, effortlessly blending classic country romance with raw, powerful emotion. As the smooth, deep tones of his voice fill the track, you're taken on a journey through a love that can't be denied. "We're past the point of no return / Something 'bout the way that two hearts burn when they ignite / and you mix em' just right" - the lyrical imagery captures the essence of a love so fierce it defies time and space. With an effortlessly cool arrangement and gritty guitar riffs, Nelson's voice shines as he navigates the depth and authenticity of true love.
Nelson's career continues to skyrocket, with his recent independent gold record for Riley Green's "When She Comes Home Tonight" and impressive cuts for artists like Meghan Patrick and Jelly Roll. A beloved figure in Nashville, Nelson's music is earning widespread attention on platforms like CMT, Apple Music, and Spotify, and his live performances have become legendary, regularly performing on Nashville's largest stages like Whiskey Jam with the biggest names in country music. His 2021 tour opening for icon Jelly Roll earned him praise from the man himself as "one of the best songwriters in Nashville." With "Hold You To It," Ryan Nelson has once again proven why he's a force in the country music world.
Ryan Nelson Says 'Change My Mind' With New Single
Listen To Ryan Nelson's New Song 'Hole In The Wall'
