.

Ryan Nelson Will 'Hold You To It' With New Single

03-02-2025
Ryan Nelson Will 'Hold You To It' With New Single

Country star Ryan Nelson has released a brand new single entitled "Hold You To It" that is available on all digital streaming platforms now. Publicity Nation shared the following details:

Ryan Nelson's "Hold You To It" is a Southern love song with edge and passion, effortlessly blending classic country romance with raw, powerful emotion. As the smooth, deep tones of his voice fill the track, you're taken on a journey through a love that can't be denied. "We're past the point of no return / Something 'bout the way that two hearts burn when they ignite / and you mix em' just right" - the lyrical imagery captures the essence of a love so fierce it defies time and space. With an effortlessly cool arrangement and gritty guitar riffs, Nelson's voice shines as he navigates the depth and authenticity of true love.

Nelson's career continues to skyrocket, with his recent independent gold record for Riley Green's "When She Comes Home Tonight" and impressive cuts for artists like Meghan Patrick and Jelly Roll. A beloved figure in Nashville, Nelson's music is earning widespread attention on platforms like CMT, Apple Music, and Spotify, and his live performances have become legendary, regularly performing on Nashville's largest stages like Whiskey Jam with the biggest names in country music. His 2021 tour opening for icon Jelly Roll earned him praise from the man himself as "one of the best songwriters in Nashville." With "Hold You To It," Ryan Nelson has once again proven why he's a force in the country music world.

Related Stories
Ryan Nelson Will 'Hold You To It' With New Single

Ryan Nelson Says 'Change My Mind' With New Single

Listen To Ryan Nelson's New Song 'Hole In The Wall'

News > Ryan Nelson

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

Legendary New York Dolls Frontman David Johansen Dead At 75- Axl Rose Misconceptions Addressed By Tracii Guns- more

Aerosmith Offshoot Close Enemies Go 'Inside Out' With New Single- Damiano David Takes Fans To Prison With 'Next Summer' Video- Joe Bonamassa- more

Day In Country

Craig Morgan Delivers 'American Soundtrack' As He Hits The Road With Blake Shelton- Zach Top Reveals 'Don't Cheat In Our Home Town Feat Billy Strings' Video- more

Reviews

Sites and Sounds: Cheap Trick to Headline Pure Imagination Festival in Arizona

Road Trip: A Music Fan's Guide to Clarksville, Tennessee

Harakiri for the Sky - Scorched Earth

On The Record: Exclusive Record Store Day Vinyl From Queen, John Lennon, U2 and Many Others

Caught In The Act: Lynch Mob Live 2025

Latest News

Axl Rose Misconceptions Addressed By Tracii Guns

Tarja Announces Circus Life Package With 'Shadow Play (Live in Bucharest)' Video

Riley's L.A. Guns Call It Quits

Watch Herman Rarebell & Friends' 'Love is a Battlefield' Video

Legendary New York Dolls Frontman David Johansen Dead At 75

Singled Out: Sawyer Utah's REMINDED

Aerosmith Offshoot Close Enemies Go 'Inside Out' With New Single

Damiano David Takes Fans To Prison With 'Next Summer' Video