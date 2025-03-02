Sam Williams Launches Act II: COUNTRYSTAR With Title Track Video

Sam Williams has shared a music video for his new single "COUNTRYSTAR", which is the title track to his forthcoming "Act II: COUNTRYSTAR," that is set for release on July 11th. Here is the official announcement:

The vibrant and daring seven-song project underscores Williams' versatile songwriting skills. To bring this new sound to life, Sam collaborated with producer Nick Bailey, whose credits include Lana Del Rey, Quavo, Maroon 5, and Blake Shelton, and producer Yung Lan (Morgan Wallen, Lil Uzi Vert).

As soon as the beat drops on the title track, Sam Williams makes it clear-he's here to defy expectations. Sam performs over the country-trap-inspired production with an unabashed confidence that fearlessly explores new dimensions of his artistry.

A marriage of subtly deployed slide guitars, violin plucks, and crisp hi-hats, it's Williams' flow that's the most striking stylistic departure: an effortless cadence delivers lyrics that are playfully braggadocious one moment ("I'm Peyton in the backfield / Me versus the industry, McCoys and the Hatfields"), and blisteringly honest the next, when he riffs, "Yeah, my momma'd bottle down and crash the Escalade / And get sent to get fixed in the Palisades."

"Writing "COUNTRYSTAR" was a liberating experience for me," Sam explained. "It sets the vibe for all of Act II. It's confident and layered with complex emotions. I can't wait for all these songs to be yours."

With raw, unfiltered lyricism and effortless swagger, the genre-blending title track perfectly sets the stage for Act II: COUNTRYSTAR, signifying a clear departure from the themes of Act I: Scarlet Lonesome, released last year, which were centered around the dark, romantic, and fantastical sides of falling in and out of love.

Sam continues to push Nashville into bold new territory with his fearless creativity and boundary-pushing sound. With Act II: COUNTRYSTAR on the horizon, it's clear that Sam is bringing a whole new energy to this three-act trilogy.

Act II: COUNTRYSTAR Tracklisting:

COUNTRYSTAR (Sam Williams, Nick Bailey, Marisa Maino, Ryder Johnson)

No Problem (Sam Williams, Nick Bailey, Michael Tyler, Noah West)

I Killed A Man in Tennessee (Sam Williams, Nick Wayne, Yung Lan, James Maddocks, Noah Brown)

Fugitive (Sam Williams, Ben Roberts, Yung Lan, Noah Brown, Felipe Spain, Nick Bailey)

Daydream (Sam Williams, Ben Roberts, Nathan Sexton)

Lose You Too (Sam Williams, Alysa Vanderheym, Emily Weisband)

HONKYTONKIN' (Sam Williams, Andrew DeRoberts, Amy Stroup, Hank Williams)

