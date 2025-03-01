Stephen Dawes Shares 'Dopamine'

(Republic) Buzzing alternative pop singer and songwriter Stephen Dawes unveils a brand-new single entitled "Dopamine" out now via Republic Records. It marks his first release of 2025 and sets the stage for more to come.

He initially previewed "Dopamine" on social media, building anticipation for its release and attracting over 26K "pre-saves." Stephen's evocative vocals glide above ethereal guitar and a hypnotic beat. The momentum reaches a climax as he confesses, "Missing your body. Oh, I'm missing your touch."

It lands in the wake of his 2024 Up At Night EP. The latter has gathered tens of millions of streams fueled by the standout "Want Me," which amassed 8.2 million Spotify streams. Earning critical acclaim, Sweety High proclaimed, "He is an incredibly talented artist, and we can't wait to see him soar to new heights in the coming year."

Right now, Stephen's on the road across Europe supporting Matt Hansen on the Versions of Forever World Tour. Check out the remaining dates below. He was recently on tour with Griff for her Vertigo tour across the US.

His 2023 fan favorite The Day We Met EP racked up over 30 million streams and garnered critical acclaim. SWEETY HIGH applauded how "It encapsulates his personal journey thus far, transforming his emotions into unforgettable tracks." Not to mention, he canvased the country on tour with Peter McPoland in support of the project.

Right now, he's preparing for music due out soon.

2/28 London, UK Village Underground*

3/2 Manchester, UK Band on the Wall*

3/3 Glasgow, SCT King Tut's*

3/5 Dublin, IE Academy Green Room*

* Supporting Matt Hansen

